Esquire dropped a bombshell today, courtesy of L.A. Times White House editor Jackie Calmes.

You guys are gonna want to brace yourselves for this. Are you ready? Think you can handle the truth? Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

It seems that, according to Calmes’ new book, “Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court,” Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell sent several years quietly and insidiously … filling Supreme Court vacancies:

The devil, you say! How are we just now finding out about this?

And by “we,” we of course mean “Esquire” and “Jackie Calmes,” neither of whom seem to have had access to TVs and newspapers and magazines and the internet during the Trump administration.

Sounds about right.

Republicans aren’t allowed to do anything until Dems are back in power. Otherwise, they’re being quietly insidious or something.

Credit to journalists like Jackie Calmes, though: there’s definitely nothing insidious about what they’re doing. They’re lying and disgracing themselves out there in the open, for all to see.

