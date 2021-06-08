https://www.theblaze.com/personality/sara-gonzales/sara-gonzales-aoc-parody

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) offered an unusual solution for surging rates of violent crime in America: Simply stop building prisons.

Inspired by the democratic socialist’s uncanny ability to problem solve, BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “The News and Why it Matters,” decided to channel her inner AOC to offer a cure for almost everything that’s wrong with our country.

Watch the video below to hear what she has to say about health care, the economy, her “abuela” living in “squalid conditions” in Puerto Rico, and so much more:

