Police are investigating a viral video that shows three women dancing on top of a police car while it slowly drives down a Chicago street.

The video, originally posted on YouTube and seen over a million times on social media, shows a police SUV with three people on top dancing while a crowd films them and cheers them on.

It is unclear when the video was recorded or what specific street it took place on, but police say they are investigating the incident.

“The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car,” the department’s Deputy Director Tom Ahern said in a statement .

Over the weekend, five people were killed and over 50 were injured in shootings across the city. Last year, murders skyrocketed 50% , including 18 people who were killed in just one day in May 2020, making it the bloodiest day in Chicago history.