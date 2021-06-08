https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/leaked-text-messages-show-hunter-biden-dropping-the-n-word-in-casual-conversation-with-his-white-lawyer/

Before Biden family apologists jump in and say this is no big deal, we’d point you to a lengthy thread in which Touré argued that the N-word is verbal violence, a threat on his life, and possible justification for a man to kill another man.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Hunter Biden casually dropped the N-word in text conversations with his white lawyer, whom he told “I only love you because you’re black” and accused him of charging “Hennessy rates.”

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden ‘addressed his white lawyer as “n***a” multiple times’ in shocking texts https://t.co/qmS9rwrTrn — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 8, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden addressed his white lawyer as ‘n***a’ multiple times, used phrases like ‘true dat n***a’ and bantered ‘I only love you because you’re black,’ in shocking texts unearthed days after Joe’s emotional Tulsa speech decrying racism https://t.co/vilIuesS0j — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 8, 2021

What a classy guy. — Russ Frasca 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇵🇱 (@RussFrasca) June 8, 2021

Runs in the family. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) June 8, 2021

Hunter Biden using the n word repeatedly speaks volumes about his father. Racism is learned. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) June 8, 2021

White privilege: When Hunter Biden repeatedly uses the n word but liberals only think white conservatives are racists. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) June 8, 2021

Not surprised by Hunter Biden saying the N word multiple times in writing..the man smoked parmesan cheese. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) June 8, 2021

Smartest guy Joe knows loves dropping n-bombs when he’s not smoking cheese, banging whores, & snorting coke.https://t.co/kTe4RctGp9 — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) June 8, 2021

Hunter Biden is every bit the evil, villainous scumbag the American “news” media pretended @DonaldJTrumpJr was every day for four years. #RacistHunter — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 8, 2021

Imagine if this were Trump’s kid. *Just imagine.*🔻https://t.co/QS5P4UMm33 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 8, 2021

@cnn would be wall to wall with it for a week — ((Z)) (@fzimo) June 8, 2021

No Hunter fan but he didn’t use it in the way this tweet implies — baemy 🐐 (@politicsofamy) June 8, 2021

Really? You think the national media would have contextualized the texts properly if they were by Don Jr? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 8, 2021

We sure are seeing a lot of liberals saying it’s no big deal because Biden doesn’t hold public office. But as we mentioned above, the N-word has been called literal violence and a threat to one’s life. So let’s not pretend this is OK.

“It’s different when we do it.” — Based Bitcoin 💎🚀 (@BasedBitcoin) June 8, 2021

They always project on others who they actually are. — Austere Nuclear (Peaceful) Scholar (@commanderdata85) June 8, 2021

BREAKING: Garbage dude is garbage. — Sunny (@sunandfog) June 8, 2021

That’s just how they talk in the hood where he’s from. — Dave P. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@DavidP17996603) June 8, 2021

Hunter Biden. The gift that keeps on giving 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) June 8, 2021

It will just get ignored and/or get people banned for posting about it. — Devon Voisine (@DEV0NV) June 8, 2021

Think the NYT will be as tough on Hunter for using that language as it was on a random teenage girl? https://t.co/vHzkdng864 — Ryan T. Darby (@ryantdarby) June 8, 2021

Plus, there was this … proof the texts are authentic.

“Sorry for sexting you accidentally” – Hunter Biden to his lawyer pic.twitter.com/QSSojHa9Hx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2021

This won’t make it any further than the Daily Mail.

‘Calling me the n-word is threatening my life’: Touré says the N-word is verbal violence and just might justify killing https://t.co/ByaOyL8VYF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2021

