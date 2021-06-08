https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/leaked-text-messages-show-hunter-biden-dropping-the-n-word-in-casual-conversation-with-his-white-lawyer/

Before Biden family apologists jump in and say this is no big deal, we’d point you to a lengthy thread in which Touré argued that the N-word is verbal violence, a threat on his life, and possible justification for a man to kill another man.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Hunter Biden casually dropped the N-word in text conversations with his white lawyer, whom he told “I only love you because you’re black” and accused him of charging “Hennessy rates.”

We sure are seeing a lot of liberals saying it’s no big deal because Biden doesn’t hold public office. But as we mentioned above, the N-word has been called literal violence and a threat to one’s life. So let’s not pretend this is OK.

Plus, there was this … proof the texts are authentic.

This won’t make it any further than the Daily Mail.

