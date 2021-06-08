https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/liberal-journalists-wont-stop-hounding-senate-democrats-wont-cave-killing-filibuster/

Democrats want to abolish the filibuster so that they can more easily advance their far left agenda.

Two Democrats in the Senate are holding out. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Because most of the people working in media are basically Democrat party activists, they won’t stop bugging Manchin and Sinema about this. These reporters want the Democrats to be able to pass whatever they want.

FOX News reports:

Reporters continue to hound Manchin, Sinema about eliminating filibuster to pave way for Dem agenda Reporters continue to hound Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over their support for the Senate filibuster, something critics say is preventing President Biden from pursuing his agenda on Capitol Hill. Democrats maintain control of both chambers of Congress with a slim majority in the House of Representatives and a 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Outspoken liberals both on Capitol Hill and in the media have called for eliminating the filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the Senate to pass major legislation that the Biden administration wants to enact. Manchin and Sinema have long supported keeping the filibuster intact. However, the two senators are not only being pressured by their Democratic colleagues to get rid of the filibuster, they have also been regularly pressed by reporters on whether they’ll change their stance.

Joy Reid of MSNBC wants the senators to get in line or resign.

Arizona’s Former Republican AG says Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin should abolish the filibuster or resign https://t.co/8MVcHPaFDa — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 5, 2021

Joy Behar of The View accuses them of holding democracy hostage.

She and Manchin are holding our democracy hostage. https://t.co/9jevMSXa7s — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 5, 2021

This guy works for the Daily Beast.

Democracy is going to die for Joe Manchin and Sinema’s ego and greed. Whiteness will remain undefeated. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 6, 2021

Jennifer Rubin writes for the Washington Post.

Manchin’s excuse-mongering must end. It is time to demonstrate his bipartisan notions are more than fantasy. And if he cannot, he needs to choose his legacy: He either ushers in democracy’s demise or refuses to allow Republicans to dismantle democracy https://t.co/q2grKJrPn0 — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 7, 2021

These people aren’t journalists, they’re Democrat activists.

They can’t STAND the fact that these senators are standing in the way of the Democrats’ quest for more power.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

