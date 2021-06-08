https://www.newsmax.com/politics/lincoln-project-never-trump-john-weaver-taxes/2021/06/08/id/1024340

A disgraced founder of the Lincoln Project, John Weaver, is back in the news for having settled a $313,655.80 tax lien on Election Day of all dates.

Weaver, the founder of the anti-Trump group who allegedly made sexual advances on a 14-year-old boy, resigned from the group earlier this year, but The Washington Free Beacon reported that was after Weaver was released from a $313,655.80 tax lien from unpaid taxes since 2011 against his Austin, Texas, home.

The Free Beacon reported Weaver was not the only former Lincoln Project founder to use the money he earned from Democrat, never-Trump, and dark-money donors to settle debts.

The New York Times reported Feb. 5 on Weaver’s history of inappropriate sexual advances on young boys, and five days later Rick Wilson paid off his $200,000 mortgage 16 years ahead of schedule, according to the Free Beacon.

Last week, the Free Beacon reported Wilson was also released from $389,420 tax lien against his Tallahassee, Florida, home in April.

The Lincoln Project, claiming to be Republicans concerned about the party led by President Donald Trump, raised $100 million from liberal activists and “dark money,” according to the Free Beacon.

The Times exposed the anti-Trump group’s shady finances this spring, after it spent nearly $12 million to back Democrats in seven Senate races in 2020.

The Democrats lost all seven races to Republicans, and the Free Beacon trolled the losses, writing: “In fact, Weaver’s tax settlement was one of the Lincoln Project’s most impressive achievements on Election Day.”

Even never-Trump husband of former Trump White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, has admitted the Lincoln Project was a financial mess.

George Conway tweeted after the Times report:

“.@ProjectLincoln should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances. As this detailed story shows, there’s simply too much money that hasn’t been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be.”

The Lincoln Project hired the Paul Hastings law firm to conduct a “comprehensive review,” but critics noted several of that firm’s senior partners were actual donors to the project, an obvious conflict of interest, according to the Free Beacon.

