https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/06/08/loudon-county-va-teacher-tanner-cross-wins-temporary-injunction-and-reinstatement-n393346
About The Author
Related Posts
Rand Paul Eviscerates the Dems, the MLB and Coca Cola
April 6, 2021
35 Republicans Vote to Walk Into a Partisan Buzzsaw
May 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy