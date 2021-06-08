https://www.foxnews.com/health/maine-8-vaccinated-residents-died-with-covid-19

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that eight residents who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus have died with COVID-19, including some who were inoculated while receiving end-of-life care. A coronavirus infection acquired 14 days post-final vaccination dose is considered a “breakthrough case.”

As of June 4, the state had reported 387 such cases. Breakthrough cases are expected, the CDC has previously said, and there may be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized or die from the virus.

A spokesperson from Maine’s CDC explained that the eight people’s deaths “met the criteria to be COVID-19 related after fully vaccinated,” but noted that these individuals “died with COVID-19, not ‘of COVID-19.’”

PFIZER LOWERS COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES FOR KIDS IN CLINICAL TRIAL

Nationwide, out of the 135 million people who have received a COVID-19 jab, there have been 3,016 hospitalized or fatal vaccine breakthrough cases reported to the CDC as of June 1. Of those cases, 535 involved deaths, 16% of which were reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19. The CDC reported 23% of the hospitalizations reported were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people,” the CDC stated. “To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

