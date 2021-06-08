https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557320-manchin-unmoved-after-meeting-with-civil-rights-groups

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinBipartisan group prepping infrastructure plan as White House talks lag Democrats reach turning point with Manchin The Memo: Political winds shift against Biden MORE (D-W.Va.) said on Tuesday that he had a “constructive” meeting with a group of civil rights leaders but that he was unmoved on his opposition to a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections.

“There was nothing basically for-or-against. …Basically everyone’s position was discussed,” Manchin told reporters after the meeting.

Asked if the meeting changed his position on S.1, known. as the For the People Act, he added: “No, I don’t think anybody changed positions on that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchin met with NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson, as well as National Urban League president Marc Morial, Al Sharpton, Lawyers’ Committee president Damon Hewitt, National Council of Negro Women president Johnnetta Cole and The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation president Melanie Campbell.

Manchin described the meeting as a listening session where everyone described their position, telling reporters that it was a “very very good meeting”

“I’m very honored that we all got the chance to speak, listen to each other. That’s really what it’s about. We learned and listened,” he said.

“We had a constructive conversation. I think everybody pretty much knows the importance of what we’re doing. And I think I’m very much concerned about our democracy, protecting people’s voting rights,” Manchin added.

The NAACP announced last week that Johnson and other civil rights leaders would sit down with Manchin to discuss voting rights legislation. Advocates are trying to increase pressure on congressional Democrats to pass election and voting legislation as Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country have debated and passed new voting laws that place new limits on access to the ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting comes days after Manchin doubled down on his opposition to a sweeping bill to revamp federal elections known as the For the People Act. In addition to trying to expand access to voting, the bill also changes the number of the Federal Election Commission and would revamp redistricting.

Manchin is the only Senate Democrat who hasn’t signed on as a co-sponsor and he’s dug in against it arguing that it’s too broad and can’t pick up GOP support.

But Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer recommends two voting rights attorneys for judicial seats Trump: Manchin ‘doing the right thing’ by saying he will not end filibuster Manchin: Election overhaul bill ‘the wrong piece of legislation’ to unite country MORE (D-N.Y.) is vowing to move forward with a planned vote on the bill later this month. Manchin declined to say on Tuesday if he would support bringing up the bill for a debate. If he did that would give Democrats a symbolic victory of being able to put up 50 votes, even though it will fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance given GOP opposition.

Manchin is instead urging his party to focus on a bill, named after the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisManchin to vote against election overhaul bill How Democrats can keep the filibuster and advance voting rights GOP legislators seek to overhaul voter assistance rules MORE (D-Ga.), to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act after its preclearance formula was gutted by a 2013 Supreme Court decision.

Manchin said that they discussed the bill during Tuesday’s meeting. But top Democrats have warned that while they want to pass the voting bill, they don’t believe it’s sufficient to replace the For the People Act which is much broader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“H.R. 4 must be passed,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAre maskless House members scofflaws? FDA approves first new Alzheimer’s drug in almost 20 years This week: Democrats set to begin chaotic three-week sprint MORE (D-Calif.) wrote in a letter on Wednesday, referring to the Lewis bill, “but it will not be ready until the fall, and it is not a substitute for H.R. 1.

Marty Johnson contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

