Fired Florida state employee Rebekah Jones,  was suspended by Twitter for violating the company’s rules against “platform manipulation and spam,” announced on Monday that she plans to run for Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat in Florida’s 1st congressional district:

And she also plans to take action against Twitter thanks to the just-signed law by Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting Big Tech censorship.

“This also means, under DeSantis’ recently signed social media law, I get to fine Twitter $250k per day until my account is restored starting July 1,” she posted to Instagram:

DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw pushed back on this, reminded everyone she was “NOT ‘censored’ by Twitter for anything she posted”

And Pushaw noted that Jones currently lives in Maryland so LOL:

Of note, Jones made a new account and it was quickly suspended as well:

No doubt she’ll blame DeSantis for this one getting booted, too?

