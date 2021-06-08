https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/maryland-resident-rebekah-jones-says-shes-running-for-rep-gaetzs-seat-and-will-fine-twitter-250k-per-day-thanks-to-desantis-just-signed-law-targeting-big-tech/

Fired Florida state employee Rebekah Jones, was suspended by Twitter for violating the company’s rules against “platform manipulation and spam,” announced on Monday that she plans to run for Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat in Florida’s 1st congressional district:

Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones announced Monday night she is running for Rep. Mat Gaetz’s seat. https://t.co/czWat1m2fn — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) June 8, 2021

And she also plans to take action against Twitter thanks to the just-signed law by Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting Big Tech censorship.

“This also means, under DeSantis’ recently signed social media law, I get to fine Twitter $250k per day until my account is restored starting July 1,” she posted to Instagram:

So here’s a new twist in tonight’s Rebekah Jones suspension saga— she says she’s running for Rep. @mattgaetz seat. Statement below. When asked how seriously she is taking this— her response: “Taking a human sex trafficker out of Congress? Very interested.” pic.twitter.com/gHVXQue1nv — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 8, 2021

DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw pushed back on this, reminded everyone she was “NOT ‘censored’ by Twitter for anything she posted”

Rebekah Jones was NOT “censored” by Twitter for anything she posted. She was suspended because she broke a clear rule against buying followers (platform manipulation) and — all evidence points to this — hijacking the accounts of unsuspecting users to make them follow her. pic.twitter.com/ubRxmXZAxw — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 7, 2021

And Pushaw noted that Jones currently lives in Maryland so LOL:

Cool and normal. 👀

Can’t wait for the @MiamiHerald’s exclusive interview with the future Congresswoman. It’s not gonna be easy balancing her own campaign with @NikkiFried’s, but RJ is quite the multitasker.

PS: Florida’s big tech law doesn’t apply to Maryland residents 😒 pic.twitter.com/VFLtpkuzb2 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 8, 2021

Of note, Jones made a new account and it was quickly suspended as well:

Rebekah Jones made a new account (@rebel_geo), but Twitter quickly suspended it. pic.twitter.com/ZOi59tzAh9 — Max (@MaxNordau) June 8, 2021

No doubt she’ll blame DeSantis for this one getting booted, too?

