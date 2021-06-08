https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/557135-mcauliffe-wins-va-democratic-primary

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) won his party’s gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday, advancing in his bid to serve a second term in the governor’s mansion.

The Associated Press called the race for him at 7:44 p.m. EDT.

McAuliffe continuously led the five-person field in polling and fundraising throughout the primary. He competed against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, and Virginia Del. Lee Carter.

While the primary was largely uneventful, McAuliffe came under attack from his opponents toward the end of the race. The other Democrats argued that McAuliffe was out of touch and that it was time for a change in leadership in the commonwealth.

McAuliffe previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018 after running unopposed in the Democratic primary in 2013. He did not run for a second consecutive term due to term limits in Virginia.

Before wading into Virginia politics, he served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee and as chairman of Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonBook claims Trump believed Democrats would replace Biden with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama in 2020 election Biden shifts from Obama on Cuba post-Florida losses Trey Gowdy sets goal of avoiding ideological echo chamber with Fox News show MORE’s 2008 campaign. He lost his first bid for Virginia governor in 2009.

The former governor will go on to face Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in what is expected to be a highly contested general election.

Youngkin and McAuliffe started lobbing attacks at each other weeks before primary day, with McAuliffe painting Youngkin as too close to Trump and Youngkin hitting McAuliffe’s and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s records.

The race is expected to be expensive. McAuliffe’s campaign announced this month that he’s raised $13.1 million since he announced his candidacy in December.

Youngkin’s campaign announced this month the Virginia businessman raised $15.9 million since announcing his candidacy in January, including a $12 million loan from Youngkin himself, meaning his own personal wealth could boost him.

