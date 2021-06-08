https://www.newsmax.com/politics/brooks-swalwell-lawsuit-video/2021/06/08/id/1024331

Rep. Mo Brooks released security video of his wife being followed into what appears to be their garage by a man serving a lawsuit accusing the Alabama Republican of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., had filed the suit in March. He is accusing former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, Donald Trump Jr., and Brooks of instigating the violent protest and breaking several Washington, D.C. laws.

The video shows Brooks’ wife pulling into what looks like their garage. Moments later a man pulls up with papers in hand and appears to run in after her. He later walks out, gets into his car, and pulls away.

The release of the video came in a Monday tweet by Brooks. He wrote: “@ericswalwell’s lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home?”

Swalwell’s lawyer had denied entering the home illegally.

“No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks’ house,” said attorney Philip Andonian. “That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow.

“This was after her initial efforts to avoid service. Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this. We asked him to waive service, we offered to meet him at a place of his choosing. Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service. He demanded that we serve him. We did just that. The important thing is the complaint has been served and Mo Brooks can now be held accountable for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.”

Trump, Trump Jr., and Giuliani have already acknowledged receiving the lawsuit and claim that their words on Jan. 6 did not provoke the attack on the Capitol and, in any case, are protected. They have asked a federal judge to throw out the lawsuit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

