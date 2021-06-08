http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/17K8zfZHu8Q/never-been-to-spain-kamala-harris-edition.php

If our cyborg president malfunctions, the ludicrous Kamala Harris will try to step into its very small shoes. What a lightweight leftist hack she is. She can’t even handle a friendly interviewer without embarrassing herself (video below).

In her remarks to Lester Holt, she put me in mind of the Hoyt Axton number “Never Been To Spain.” Three Dog Night had a hit with it. My favorite version is by Elvis. With apologies to Axton:

Never been to our border —
More than a little out of order.
We got disorder
Coming toward her.
“What does it matter?” [inappropriate laughter]

