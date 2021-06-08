https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/new-york-times-pr-says-mara-gays-comment-about-finding-dozen-of-american-flags-disturbing-taken-out-of-context/

As Twitchy reported earlier today, New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay said on “Morning Joe” that the “dozens of Americans flags” she saw on a recent visit to Long Island, New York was “just disturbing.”

“I was on Long Island this weekend … and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens & dozens of pickup trucks w/ expletives against Joe Biden … Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

Now the public relations arm of the New York Times has come to Gay’s defense, saying that people are taking her comments irresponsibly out of context. What she meant to say, was that many of Donald Trump’s supporters have politicized the American flag. Just a suggestion: Joe Biden supporters could also lay claim to the American flag and fly it proudly.

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay’s comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 8, 2021

Spin away – we heard her loud and clear. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2021

It’s NOT Trump “politicizing” the American flag. 🇺🇸

IT’S THE ENTIRE COUNTRY’s FLAG! You are pathetic — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 8, 2021

Delete your paper. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2021

Thanks for letting us know your job is just to gaslight people now. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) June 8, 2021

You realize there’s video, right? — Me (@Keefer1958) June 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/YAXI6pIYUz … in the event you hadn’t actually viewed the interview … — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) June 8, 2021

Nah. Pretty clear what she said. — EnergyCynic (@EnergyCynic) June 8, 2021

Took y’all until 7:30 at night to come up with this? — Sean Southard (@sean_southard) June 9, 2021

Yea, no. I watched it from beginning to end. It was a racist attack on American citizens who she disagree with on their political affiliation. — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) June 8, 2021

“In no way do my words reflect what I said.” — Frank (@Frankyfigs315) June 8, 2021

The NY Times editors all day… 😂 pic.twitter.com/2vPv4iAnIE — Buy This, Sell That, HODL!!!🟩 (@YouknowTheguy3) June 9, 2021

Thankfully, there is no video of her remarks. — Dominic Seibert (@DomJSII) June 9, 2021

Where is this coming from? Oh yeah NYT PR department. 🤣 — Marinka 🇦🇲🇺🇸 (@MarKa1099) June 8, 2021

Her comments were taken literally, and directly, IN CONTEXT. No additional context was necessary. None. EOM — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) June 9, 2021

I see you guys and gals are going with the “tweet through it strategy.” Bold move! pic.twitter.com/zmeDYTRtiT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 9, 2021

She’s the one who needs to consider the context: That the week after Memorial Day, the flags may have been flying in honor of the service men and woman who gave their lives for our country. — These Times (@politicsfan1776) June 8, 2021

Ok then put her on TV tomorrow in front of an American flag, and have her tell us all the great things this country has done. I’ll wait. — Mikeyfuzz (@mikeyfuzz) June 9, 2021

How did the American flag get politicized? I think it’s the condemnation of our history/attacks on our greatness that cause some citizens to gravitate to the flag while others feel intimidated by its presence because they are judging their politics. #itsnottheflagitstheperson — BDubs (@Blackbriar71) June 9, 2021

