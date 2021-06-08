https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/new-york-times-pr-says-mara-gays-comment-about-finding-dozen-of-american-flags-disturbing-taken-out-of-context/

As Twitchy reported earlier today, New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay said on “Morning Joe” that the “dozens of Americans flags” she saw on a recent visit to Long Island, New York was “just disturbing.”

Now the public relations arm of the New York Times has come to Gay’s defense, saying that people are taking her comments irresponsibly out of context. What she meant to say, was that many of Donald Trump’s supporters have politicized the American flag. Just a suggestion: Joe Biden supporters could also lay claim to the American flag and fly it proudly.

Yes, do that.

