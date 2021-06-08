https://www.theblaze.com/news/nickelodeon-pro-queer-trans-song-drag-queen

Children’s TV network Nickelodeon is pulling out all the pro-LGBTQ stops for Pride Month, and the latest example is a video for kids that normalizes “queer” and “trans” people — and it’s performed by drag queen Nina West.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

The song is titled “The Meaning of Pride” and the video’s description says it’s “about the meaning of the rainbow Pride flag.” The description adds that “June is Pride Month, so let’s celebrate by lifting up voices in the LGBTQIA+ community!”

West — whose real name is Andrew Levitt and who identifies as gay and uses he/him/his pronouns — even salutes the Pride flag in the video:



Image source: YouTube screenshot

In the lyrics, West describes what each color in the Pride flag means. It’s pretty innocuous stuff until he gets to “baby blue, pink, and white represents transgender people / because every letter in ‘LGBTQ-plus’ is equal.”

Next West sings that “black and brown represents the transgender people of color,” as well as the pandemic-inspired mantra “we’re all in this together.” Check it out:







The Meaning of Pride ft. Drag Queen Nina West 🏳️🌈 (Pride Song)



youtu.be



West — who was on Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — recently appeared in animated form in another Pride Month music video for Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues & You!” in which he sings to kids about “two daddies,” “two mommies,” as well as “trans,” “nonbinary,” and “pan” family members.

How did observers react?

As is the case these days, a growing number of folks out there support the leftward turn much of our culture is taking — and, of course, they love the video.

However, not everyone sees it that way:

“Cancel Nickelodeon now!!!” political adviser Derek Utley tweeted in reaction the clip. “This is what they are pushing on your kids, folks.”

“We are living in very dark times,” another commenter said. “Pure evil.”

“Be careful what [your] kids watch, family,” another user warned. “Satan is after their minds.”

“God has destroyed cities for less,” another commenter observed.

“This is absolutely disgusting,” another user wrote.

Anything else?

It will likely come as no surprise that the pro-LGBTQ songs featuring drag queen Nina West aren’t the only messages Nickelodeon cooked up for Pride Month.

The network’s Twitter page includes other reminders and talking points, such as a link to a People article about actor Michael D. Cohen, who transitioned over 20 years ago and just cast the first openly trans teen in a Nickelodeon live-action show “Danger Force.”

Other tweets include:

