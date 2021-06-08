https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/nickelodeon-taps-drag-queen-to-teach-kids-how-to-fill-themselves-with-pride-video/

June is Pride Month, and that’s fine. But is it too much to ask to leave little kids out of the festivities?

Looking at you, Nickelodeon:

Now, to be fair, that’s on Nickelodeon’s TikTok account, and young kids probably shouldn’t be using TikTok. So maybe far fewer kids are seeing it than would see it if it were actually being broadcast on Nickelodeon’s TV platform.

Drag queens can be very entertaining, but they’re meant to be entertaining for an adult audience. And many of the kids in Nickelodeon’s core demographic are too young to understand issues like transgenderism. The fact that Nickelodeon, a network geared specifically toward children, is promoting this seems genuinely problematic.

Tell @Nickelodeon what you think about this. Tag them. DM them. Shame them. Bring back shame. pic.twitter.com/NwGh0pRNaw — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 8, 2021

Cancel Nickelodeon now!!! This is what they are pushing on your kids folks. pic.twitter.com/R0RMV25cZk — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) June 8, 2021

Calls to cancel Nickelodeon over this may be a bit extreme, but it seems perfectly fair to point out that adults are — we hope — perfectly capable of celebrating Pride Month without getting kids involved.

Is there an audience asking for this? Seriously curious. — Cody Landefeld ✞ 🛒📈 (@codyL) June 8, 2021

Nickelodeon done lost their mf’n mind! 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Tacha B. (@Itsmzchampagne) June 8, 2021

Children shouldn’t have to be concerned about the symbolism of each color on the Pride flag. Just let them have their Spongebob.

