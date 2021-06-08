https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/no-way-univision-reporter-tells-vice-president-kamala-harris-its-an-honor-to-be-called-on-because-she-voted-for-her/

It’s no secret that practically every reporter in the White House press pool voted for Joe Biden, so it’s not so shocking to hear a Univision reporter tell Vice President Kamala Harris that she had the honor of voting for her in 2020.

Univision reporter prefaces her question to Vice President Harris by saying “for me, it’s an honor because I actually got to vote for the first time as a nationalized citizen, and I voted for you.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 8, 2021

VP calls on Univision reporter Kamala Harris during her press conference: “For me its an honor because I actually got to vote for the first time as a nationalized citizen and I voted for you.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 8, 2021

Not sure I’ve ever seen a reporter tell a politician that she voted for her, as a Univision reporter just did during the Kamala Harris news conference before asking a question. — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) June 8, 2021

“It’s an honor… I voted for you,” says a Univision reporter before asking a question at VP Harris’ press conference pic.twitter.com/HsjRtTcJB1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

imagine having trouble in interviews when the press treats you like this https://t.co/J36ytr6tZR — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 8, 2021

They don’t need to speak the actual words. Everyone can see it in their “happy face” questions and fawning. — Eileen (@92110past) June 8, 2021

Journalism has continued its downward slide. — Winter is Berning 🔥🌹 (@DalyPolitics) June 8, 2021

Not a shock they spent all 2020 trying to get them elected they might as well own up to it — Blackjack (@blackjack_hawk) June 8, 2021

Not sure anyone in the media needs to say this. We already know. They spent 4 years trying to elect them. — Jay Reed (@jreed) June 8, 2021

Damn sure didn’t hear it for the prior four years — @wcsa54 (@wcsa54) June 8, 2021

Might as well. There’s no illusion of being impartial anymore so why even pretend? — David Jurgens (@spartandj) June 8, 2021

No longer a secret they’re all groupies and propagandists. At least one reporter is honest about it. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) June 8, 2021

Fan girl journalist. — @charliefromnyc 🦕 (@CharliefromNYC) June 8, 2021

Every single “journalist” as that press conference voted for her. This one just admitted it. Your profession is full of liberal sycophants. — JediCT10 (@JediCT10) June 8, 2021

between this and Stelter’s leg-humping Psaki, the press has clowned themselves even more than I could have imagined. — Omahogs 2021 (@ohiomanblotter) June 8, 2021

JFC. These people have no mirrors in their houses. — Mr Smash (@Mr_Smashh) June 8, 2021

You shouldn’t have to say this to U.S. reporters but: Don’t preface your question with who you voted for. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 8, 2021

What was her question? How the press could better cover the Biden-Harris administration?

Related:

‘Objective journalism is dead’: Brian Stelter’s softest of softballs for Jen Psaki caught the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz & others https://t.co/fEG2dwHOuW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

