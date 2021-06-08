https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/no-way-univision-reporter-tells-vice-president-kamala-harris-its-an-honor-to-be-called-on-because-she-voted-for-her/

It’s no secret that practically every reporter in the White House press pool voted for Joe Biden, so it’s not so shocking to hear a Univision reporter tell Vice President Kamala Harris that she had the honor of voting for her in 2020.

What was her question? How the press could better cover the Biden-Harris administration?

