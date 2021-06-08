https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/nyt-editorial-board-member-calls-the-dozens-of-american-flags-she-saw-on-long-island-just-disturbing/

New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay said this morning on “Morning Joe” that “dozens of Americans flags” she saw on a recent visit to Long Island, NY was “just disturbing”:

NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

Transcript:

“I was on Long Island this weekend … and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens & dozens of pickup trucks w/ expletives against Joe Biden … Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

“Essentially the message was clear: ‘This is my country. This is not your country. I own this.’” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

It’s come to this:

American flags are disturbing now https://t.co/5SDYG8tcxq — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 8, 2021

“They hate Ameria. And they want your kids to hate it as much as they do”:

They hate America. And they want your kids to hate it as much as they do. https://t.co/1TReYtYPte — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 8, 2021

And they just “pretend to care” about America:

These are the same people who pretend they care about this country and have the gall to claim their opponents are “seditionists”. GTFO. https://t.co/FvDOiNBASK — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 8, 2021

This is the same woman who badly botched basic math during a segment on Michael Bloomberg’s wealth:

Not surprising since she’s the same person who couldn’t do basic math with Brian Williams on Bloomberg’s wealth — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2021

Video here:

What’s worse is the rest of the panel and the hosts just nod right along:

No pushback on this nonsense @JoeNBC ? Disturbed by people flying American flags? Shame. https://t.co/ai73zwIVTC — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) June 8, 2021

This makes it better?

If you read the entire comment, it seems highly likely (and was understood by the host) to refer to the mingling of American flags with pro-Trump or anti-Biden signs. https://t.co/q3aATWMLd4 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 8, 2021

***

