Apparel company The North Face recently stated that it would no longer make jackets for oil and gas companies because it doesn’t want to be associated with the fossil fuel industry. In response, Colorado-based oil and gas company Liberty Oilfield Services rented full billboard ads to remind The North Face of the truth: “Globally, 60% of all clothing fibers are made out of oil and gas. For North Face, it is likely 90% or more.”

Liberty CEO Chris Wright joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to discuss just how much of our economy — beyond outdoor apparel and energy — wouldn’t exist in a world without fossil fuels. And he warns that many companies are now deeming this truth to be “controversial.”

“I have been for years, trying to get a real, honest dialogue about energy going,” Chris told Glenn. “So we took this opportunity to point out that North Face jackets are … almost completely made out of oil and gas. How can you choose not to associate with the essential material your equipment [is] made out of? So we put a billboard up … the billboard says, ‘That North Face puffer looks good on you. And it was made from fossil fuels.'”

“Most billboard companies did not want to run that billboard. They thought it was controversial,” he added. “And Facebook put a hold on our brief video just saying the jacket looks good, this is what it’s made out of. In today’s world, that is controversial.”

