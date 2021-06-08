http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ac2QS8QmhSc/

BRITNEY Spears shocked fans as the star called herself a “motherf***ing snake” in a bizarre rant.

The 39-year-old wore a snakeskin bodysuit in the new Instagram post, which was shared on Monday.

Alongside a series of snaps that showed Britney posing in the tight snakeskin outfit, she wrote: “I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf***ing snake myself !!!!

“And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little s**ts … who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow.”

The captioned concluded: “!!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the!!!!!”

A number of the singer’s fans took to the comments section to praise the star, while also noting their confusion about the post.

One person wrote: “Well this ain’t strange at all Britt. Hope you’re released from the cage soon!!!!”

Another asked: “Is this Britney?” while a third wondered, “Okay what the actual-“

A fourth fan simply commented: “Wtf girl.”

Britney referenced her iconic performance of I’m A Slave 4U from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

When she was just 19, Britney memorably took the stage while holding an albino Burmese python on her shoulders.

The hitmaker’s strange Instagram post comes as she prepares to speak out against her father, Jamie Spears, in court amid her conservatorship legal battle.

Back in April, Britney asked a judge to permanently end her father’s control over her $60m fortune and personal life.

The star’s attorney filed for Jodi Montgomery to officially replace Jamie as the permanent conservator over the singer’s personal matters.

She also asked her estranged father to resign from his role overseeing her personal life.

Additionally, the legal documents stated that Britney reserves the right to eventually request an end to the conservatorship completely.

While sources have said Britney’s life “would drastically change for the better” if Jamie is removed, his lawyer Vivian Thoreen previously claimed the conservatorship “saved” the singer’s life.

Britney is set to speak for the first time ever at her court hearing on June 23 at 1.30pm PST.

Her attorney, Sam Ingham III, sought permission from Judge Brenda Penny to give Britney a chance to talk, according to Page Six.

He told the judge: “The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly.”

He added: “My client asked that it be done on expedited basis.”

While members of the Free Britney movement have been campaigning for Jamie to lose control over the star for years, many were recently informed about the legal battle following the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Another bombshell included in the doc gave fans a glimpse into how Britney’s ex, Justin Timberlake, painted her in a negative light following their split.

Many viewers believed Justin made Britney into the “villain” of their break-up, which soon led to her downward spiral including drug use accusations and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, other slammed Justin for failing to stand up for Janet Jackson after their shocking Super Bowl 2004 performance.

The former NSYNC member soon apologized to both Britney and Janet after receiving backlash, writing: “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefitted from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

