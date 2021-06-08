https://www.mrctv.org/videos/outlandish-msnbc-claim-theres-no-crisis-southern-border
It is no surprise that MSNBC has continued its relentless campaign of praising the Biden administration for anything and everything, even if it’s cringeworthy and unclear like Vice President Kamala Harris’s focus on immigration. On Monday evening’s The ReidOut, host Joy Reid and former Harris aide, Sergio Gonzales discussed Harris’s trip to Guatemala. Ignoring the hiccups and lack of attention to the U.S./Mexico border, Gonzales praised the administration’s commitment to addressing immigration issues simply through the lens of race and gender.