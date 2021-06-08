https://www.oann.com/passenger-trains-collide-killing-56-in-pakistan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=passenger-trains-collide-killing-56-in-pakistan

Soldiers arrive to conduct rescue operation to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The death toll from a deadly train accident in southern Pakistan jumped to dozens on Tuesday after rescuers pulled a dozen more bodies from crumpled cars of two trains that collided on a dilapidated railway track a day ago, an official said, as rescue work continued even 24 hours after the incident to find any survivors. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Soldiers arrive to conduct rescue operation to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The death toll from a deadly train accident in southern Pakistan jumped to dozens on Tuesday after rescuers pulled a dozen more bodies from crumpled cars of two trains that collided on a dilapidated railway track a day ago, an official said, as rescue work continued even 24 hours after the incident to find any survivors. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:27 AM PT – Monday, June 8, 2021

Rescue efforts continue in Pakistan following a train collision, which killed at least 56 people. According to authorities, a train collided with derailed passenger cars of another train Monday in the country’s Sindh province.

The two trains were carrying more than 1,300 passengers through remote villages. Sher Mohammad, a local resident and farmer, recounted the scene in which he witness. He made the following statement:

“We are farmers and we were watering our fields. We all rushed there, along with villagers nearby. We saw a terrifying scene here. We brought water and picked up children. Passengers who were coming out of the train were mostly in agony and we gave water to them.”

A railway worker walks past the wreckage at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The death toll from a deadly train accident in southern Pakistan jumped to dozens on Tuesday after rescuers pulled a dozen more bodies from crumpled cars of two trains that collided on a dilapidated railway track a day ago, an official said, as rescue work continued even 24 hours after the incident to find any survivors. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A railway worker walks past the wreckage at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A railway spokesperson said Monday’s collision highlights a broken railway system, which dates back to the 19th Century.

MORE NEWS: Fmr. Commissioner Condemns Defund The Police Movement

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...