UPDATED 8:27 AM PT – Monday, June 8, 2021

Rescue efforts continue in Pakistan following a train collision, which killed at least 56 people. According to authorities, a train collided with derailed passenger cars of another train Monday in the country’s Sindh province.

The two trains were carrying more than 1,300 passengers through remote villages. Sher Mohammad, a local resident and farmer, recounted the scene in which he witness. He made the following statement:

“We are farmers and we were watering our fields. We all rushed there, along with villagers nearby. We saw a terrifying scene here. We brought water and picked up children. Passengers who were coming out of the train were mostly in agony and we gave water to them.”

A railway spokesperson said Monday’s collision highlights a broken railway system, which dates back to the 19th Century.

