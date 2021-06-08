https://moonbattery.com/drag-queen-teaches-kids-the-colors-of-the-flag/

Earlier we saw a cartoon version of drag queen Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. Nina West) sing to preschool children about the glories of homosexual, bisexual, asexual, pansexual, transexual, and nonbinary families. In the video below, Nickelodeon presents rug rats with live action video of Mr Levitt teaching them the meaning of the colors of the flag — not the American flag of course, but the flag saluted by moonbats, i.e., the flag representing the militant LGBT ideology aggressively inculcated into children by the liberal establishment:

LGBT militants have their reasons for targeting innocent children.

Not many parents would let their children watch hardcore pornography. But at least it would be less insidious in its effects than letting them watch Nickelodeon. Porn isn’t explicitly designed to coax children into embracing sexual abnormality.

Could it have been any worse than this in Sodom or Gomorrah? The meteor is overdue.

On a tip from ABC of the ANC. Hat tip: Not the Bee.