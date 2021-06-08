http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FZ1VWuCws70/plexiglass-everywhere-no-proof-its-keeping-covid-bay

Sales of plexiglass tripled to roughly $750 million in the U.S. after the pandemic hit, as offices, schools, restaurants and retail stores sought protection from droplets that health authorities suspected were spreading the coronavirus.

There is just one hitch: Not a single study has shown that the clear plastic barriers actually stop the spread of the virus, said Joseph Allen of Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health.

“We spent a lot of time and money focused on hygiene theater,” said Allen, an indoor-air researcher. “The danger is that we didn’t deploy the resources to address the real threat, which was airborne transmission—both real dollars but also time and attention.”

“The tide has turned,” he said. “The problem is, it took a year.”



