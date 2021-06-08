http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VtL5u9Pilu4/

A poll Tuesday indicates 64 percent of general election voters believe the decision to vaccinate children should be made by parents and not by governments or school boards.

The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group asked respondents, “What best describes your opinion of who should decide whether COVID-19 vaccinations are required for children to attend public school?”

Some 15.3 percent said they trusted the federal government while 8.2 percent said they trusted the local school board. Another 7.8 percent said they trusted state government.

New @trafalgar_group @COSProject national #poll of likely ‘22 general election voters conducted June 3-6 shows a majority of Americans (64%) think the decision to vaccinate children should be made by parents, not governments or schools boards. See report: https://t.co/nutBZYhF0d pic.twitter.com/MJT4l6RB2J — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) June 8, 2021

The poll comes as news broke Sunday that President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout is falling short of his goal to get shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4.

“The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible,” the Washington Post explained Sunday.

Breitbart News also reported, “nearly one-third of Americans are ‘uncertain’ or ‘unwilling’ to get a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, a Morning Consult survey released this week revealed.”

Biden, as a result of the slowdown, has done everything he can to get Americans vaccinated. Those measures include beer for vaccinations and other incentives, such as “cash giveaways, sports tickets and paid leave, to keep up the pace of vaccinations.”

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re going to have in the fight against this virus,” Biden stated at the White House on June 2.

The poll was conducted from June 3 – June 6 with 1033 respondents of likely general election voters with a margin of error 3.05 percent.

