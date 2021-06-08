https://cnsnews.com/article/national/julia-johnson/trump-and-oreilly-team-onstage-four-stop-history-tour

Donald Trump (L) and Bill O’Reilly (Getty Images)

On Monday, ex-Fox News host and best-selling Author Bill O’Reilly unveiled his newest project: a speaking tour with former President Donald Trump. Dubbed “The History Tour,” it will consist of four dates in December of this year.

Each of the events will feature “hard-hitting sessions” focusing on important problems confronting the nation that have been ignored by the left-wing media, President Trump says in a message posted on O’Reilly’s website:

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!”

O’Reilly says that Trump will “provide a never before heard inside view of his administration.”

Previously, O’Reilly hosted “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News Channel until his departure in 2017. He has written numerous books, primarily on history, including one detailing the Trump presidency.

“My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way,” but “These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring,” O’Reilly’s says.

With Trump’s ongoing social media bans across a range of platforms, this event will provide a rare opportunity for people to see and hear from him. Given the popularity of his past rallies, a large turnout is expected for the limited-attendance event.

The tour will begin in Florida on Dec. 11 and end in Texas on Dec. 19, hitting two strongholds of the former president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

