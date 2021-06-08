https://www.oann.com/protesters-denounce-dr-fauci-jill-biden-in-brooklyn-n-y/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=protesters-denounce-dr-fauci-jill-biden-in-brooklyn-n-y

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:27 AM PT – Monday, June 8, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been faced with increased protests across the U.S. over his recently leaked incriminating emails. He and Jill Biden arrived for a photo-op at a vaccination site in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, but they were met with crowds of protesters.

The demonstrators could be heard booing upon the arrival of their caravan and could be heard chanting “fire Fauci!” Those in attendance were demanding that the NIH director be reprimanded for lying about the origins and the lethality of COVID-19 as well as his role in the gain of function experiments.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Jill Biden arriving at Harlem vaccination center in New York City today. Fauci was met with protests. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) #fauci #FauciEmails pic.twitter.com/IvN3KglSfm — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 6, 2021

For clarity, the term gain of function is used to describe any field of medical research that alters an organism or disease in a way that increases transmissibility or pathogenesis. This is something the apparent medical expert had previously denied he was aware of regarding the lab in Wuhan, China.

The protesters said Dr. Fauci’s emails show he was aiding and abetting the cover-up of COVID-19 to advance a malicious political agenda in an effort to derail President Trump.

Jill Biden, Dr Fauci met with protests in Harlem https://t.co/w08239CLM0 pic.twitter.com/hnsytJwmaf — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2021

