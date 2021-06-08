https://www.dailywire.com/news/psychiatrist-says-she-does-not-regret-telling-yale-students-about-fantasy-of-killing-white-people-claims-her-words-were-taken-out-of-context

A New York City psychiatrist, who told Yale University students that she fantasizes about shooting white people, now claims that her comments were taken “out of context.”

In April, Dr. Aruna Khilanani delivered a virtual speech for a Yale panel discussion wherein she said that she has “fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor.”

In an email to the New York Times, Khilanani said that she was attempting to use “provocation as a tool for real engagement” and that her words had been taken out of context in an attempt to “control the narrative” around race.

“Too much of the discourse on race is a dry, bland regurgitation of new vocabulary words with no work in the unconscious,” Khilanani said. “And, if you want to hit the unconscious, you will have to feel real negative feelings… My speaking metaphorically about my own anger was a method for people to reflect on negative feelings. To normalize negative feelings. Because if you don’t, it will turn into a violent action.”

The Daily Wire reported:

Khilanani charged that white people feel bullied when confronted with the issue of race, adding, “They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. … We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea.”

According to Daily Mail, the psychiatrist went on to say she does not regret her word choice.

The lecture drew outsized attention after independent journalist Bari Weiss published the audio of the 50-minute lecture on her Substack blog.

Yale issued a milquetoast apology amid backlash on Khilanani’s word choice. The apology claimed that upon a review of the discussion, the school “found the tone and content antithetical to the values of the school.” Yale opted to keep the video posted, but limited the access to “those who could have attended the talk — the members of the Yale community.”

The school added a disclaimer to the video as well.

“This video contains profanity and imagery of violence,” the disclaimer reads. “Yale School of Medicine expects the members of our community to speak respectfully to one another and to avoid the use of profanity as a matter of professionalism and acknowledgment of our common humanity. Yale School of Medicine does not condone imagery of violence or racism against any group.”

A Yale professor, Nicholas A. Christakis, called Khilanani’s words “deeply worrisome” and “counter-productive.”

“The racism expressed by Dr. Aruna Khilanani in a Grand Rounds at Yale … is deeply worrisome & counter-productive. Of course, as an invitee, she is free to speak on campus. But her views must be soundly rejected.”

The racism expressed by Dr. Aruna Khilanani in a Grand Rounds at Yale, just released by @bariweiss & @kittypurrzog, is deeply worrisome & counter-productive. Of course, as an invitee, she is free to speak on campus. But her views must be soundly rejected. https://t.co/9KoFtOXOG9 — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) June 4, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

