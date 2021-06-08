https://www.theblaze.com/news/ilhan-omar-us-hamas-taliban-terrorists

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Monday seemingly compared the United States and Israel to Hamas and Taliban terrorists.

Hamas, the Gaza-based terrorist group, is officially classifiedby the U.S. government as a “foreign terrorist organization.” However, Taliban soldiers who terrorize Afghanistan are not technically part of a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

What are the details?

Omar, one of the most far-left members of Congress, claimed the U.S. and Israel — along with Afghanistan, Hamas, and the Taliban — have committed “unthinkable atrocities” and human rights abuses.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar said.

The context of Omar’s inflammatory claim included her questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday about how perpetrators of human rights abuses — she cited the Israeli security forces and Hamas, the Afghanistan government and the Taliban — will be held accountable, especially because the U.S. government opposes the International Criminal Court, the global tribunal tasked with prosecuting war crimes.

Why exactly, then, Omar invoked the U.S. in her tweet and lumped America into a group with terrorist organizations is unclear — unless she is also publicly accusing the U.S. of committing war crimes and human rights abuses.

Omar did not elaborate on what crimes against humanity she thinks the U.S. is guilty of committing. Interestingly, Omar did not cite the U.S. when she questioned Blinken.

What about Israel?

During military tensions between Israel and Hamas last month — which started when Hamas terrorists began launching rockets from Gaza into Israel — Omar accused Israel of committing war crimes.

“We need accountability for every war crime committed. And we need to stop underwriting crimes against humanity while doing nothing to end the occupation,” Omar said.

Omar also criticized President Joe Biden for moving forward with a proposed arms sale to Israel, saying, “The United States should not stand idly by while crimes against humanity are being committed with our backing.”

Despite accusations of war crimes, human rights abuses, and even claims that Israel is operating an “apartheid” state, Israeli leaders take special precautions to prevent civilian causalities during military campaigns against Hamas, even calling off military strikes if it means saving innocent lives.

The reason many non-military Gaza residents are killed when military tensions flare is because Hamas operates from residential areas, knowing their strikes will prompt a response from Israeli forces. By locating themselves in residential and civilian areas, Hamas allows Gaza civilians to become causalities knowing international media will provoke empathy for the Palestinian cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

