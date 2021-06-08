https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-omar-compares-us-hamas-taliban-says-country-committed-unthinkable?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is comparing the U.S. to terror groups Hamas and Afghanistan’s Taliban, claiming all three have committed “unspeakable atrocities.”

Omar tweeted the statements Monday following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony to the House Foreign Affairs committee in which he said the United States does not support the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged war crimes by the CIA, U.S. military, and the Taliban in Afghanistan because it does not use the same procedures the U.S. when investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Omar, a member of House Democrats’ progressive wing, and a member of the committee, tweeted in response:

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar tweeted, along with a video of her exchange with Blinken at the committee hearing. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

Omar is referring to an ICC investigation into Israel for crimes allegedly committed by Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem since 2014.

The U.S. and Israel are not members of the ICC, and Israel has opposed the investigations.

In the hearing, Omar pressed Blinken on his and the U.S. opposition to the ICC investigations U.S. actions in Afghanistan and Israeli actions against Palestinian militants.

“In both of these cases, if domestic courts can’t or won’t pursue justice and we oppose the ICC, where do we think victims are supposed to go for justice?” Omar asked Blinken according to The New York Post.

Blinken responded: “We continue to believe that absent a [United Nations] Security Council referral or absent the request by the state itself, that [an ICC investigation is] not appropriate.”

