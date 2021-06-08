https://hannity.com/media-room/report-israel-ambassador-says-hamas-used-press-building-to-jam-iron-dome-technology/
HALEY UNCHAINED: Nikki Haley SLAMS UN for Total Silence on Hamas Attacks
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.31.18
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the UN Security Council this week over its total silence towards blatant Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens, saying the group is showcasing its “outrageous hypocrisy” towards the Jewish State.
Haley was speaking before the council Wednesday when she ripped the organization for completely ignoring the terror group’s rocket and mortar attacks on Israeli civilians, asking, “Who among us would accept 70 rockets launched into your country?”
Israeli Defense Forces unleashed a barrage of rockets and missiles on Hamas military bases this week after the terror organization launched over hundred Iranian-manufactured mortars towards southern Israel.
HALEY UNCHAINED: The Ambassador TRASHES ‘Self-Serving’ UN Council as US EXITS
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.20.18
United States’ Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley unloaded on the organization’s Human Rights Council Wednesday; blasting the “self-serving” and “hypocritical” group as the US officially withdraws in protest of blatant anti-Israel bias.
Haley was speaking alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when they officially announced the Trump administration’s decision to walk-away from the Human Right Council; adding the organization was not “worthy of its name.”
BREAKING: U.N. envoy Haley says U.S. is withdrawing from U.N. Human Rights Council; calls it ‘hypocritical and self-serving organization’ https://t.co/t6VE4R3cUj
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2018
The President’s decision comes just weeks after the United Nations repeatedly slammed Israel over border clashes between the IDF and members of Hamas while ignoring routine attacks against Israeli civilians in the region.
Watch the Ambassador’s comments above.