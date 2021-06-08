https://hannity.com/media-room/report-israel-ambassador-says-hamas-used-press-building-to-jam-iron-dome-technology/

HALEY UNCHAINED: Nikki Haley SLAMS UN for Total Silence on Hamas Attacks

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.31.18

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the UN Security Council this week over its total silence towards blatant Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens, saying the group is showcasing its “outrageous hypocrisy” towards the Jewish State.

Haley was speaking before the council Wednesday when she ripped the organization for completely ignoring the terror group’s rocket and mortar attacks on Israeli civilians, asking, “Who among us would accept 70 rockets launched into your country?”

Israeli Defense Forces unleashed a barrage of rockets and missiles on Hamas military bases this week after the terror organization launched over hundred Iranian-manufactured mortars towards southern Israel.

h/t Washington Free Beacon