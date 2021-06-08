http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uBA4HHVOYnA/

Mega-church Pastor Rick Warren, who founded Saddleback Church 42 years ago, announced Sunday he will be retiring and the search launches this week for a successor to lead the church that serves a global audience of more than 40,000 people.

Warren, 67, told his congregation on Sunday, June 6, the search is not the end, but the “beginning of the beginning.” He will serve as the lead pastor until a successor is settled in place.

“That’s always been my goal, to serve God’s purpose in my generation,” Warren said in a video to his congregation. “God has given me the privilege to serve multiple generations.”

Warren said his successor would take the lead role with the church and he will step back into a less “visible position as founding pastor,” but he and his wife, Kay, will remain part of Saddleback into their older years.

“For 42 years, Kay and I have known this day would eventually arrive and we’ve been waiting for God’s perfect timing,” he said.

The couple has said they vowed to reach the 40-year milestone after selecting Saddleback Valley to start the church in 1980.

“Kay and I made this crazy promise when we were 25 years old that we would give 40 years to one location, that we wouldn’t move and that we wouldn’t be tempted to go to another church,” Warren said in 2019.

The Warrens said they did a prayer retreat in February 2020 to get a clearer vision after reaching the four-decade mark, but neither felt comfortable leaving then and decided to stay on.

Then the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“Now, looking back, I can see the wisdom of why God didn’t want me to step down three weeks before the pandemic happened,” Warren told church members as he outlined a bit of the future process.

“It would have been practically impossible for a new pastor to hold our church family together without being able to hold public worship services for over a year,” he said. “As we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID pandemic, we felt God was saying now was the time to start the process.”

There is no timeline for the search, which will look at candidates from within the church as well as outside; Warren declined Monday to talk about his retirement plans, saying he just wanted to give his congregants the head’s up.

“You don’t have to see the ultimate goal to take the first step. Just take the first step in faith,” he said in his video message.

“It is time for a new chapter for a younger leader with a new vision,” he said.

Warren added that once he spends less time doing sermons, he will have an opportunity to travel to the church’s other campuses to “encourage leaders.”

He also explained the workload of multiple sermons was taking a toll on his health and a lifelong neurological condition – a rare version of spinal myoclonus – for which he has been to 17 experts, including consultations at the Mayo Clinic.

“When adrenaline hits my brain, adrenaline is like poison and it makes me shake like Parkinson’s,” he said of the impact public speaking has on him. “And I have spasms and tremors and shaking when that hits. Every time it hits me, my vision goes very blurry. … It’s very painful. It creates bad headaches.”

During the pandemic, Warren said his condition worsened, and he found it more and more difficult to do multiple services.

The new lead pastor will be selected by church elders, but they won’t be making the decision in a vacuum, Warren said. A task group of members from diverse backgrounds, ethnicities and ages will work with the elders.

Key criteria for the lead pastor is that the individual has “Biblical qualifications” and is doing a “purpose-driven ministry.”

“I will not allow anyone to become pastor of the church that doesn’t love you as much as I do,” Warren said.

With its main campus in Lake Forest, Saddleback Church has grown to 14 locations in Southern California, with an average weekly attendance of 30,000 and more than 7,000 small groups meeting in homes. There are four international campuses: in Hong Kong, Germany, the Philippines and Argentina.

Warren, who has more than 11 million social media followers, has written eight books, including “The Purpose Driven Life,” which has sold nearly 40 million copies in English, according to Publisher’s Weekly. In 2005, Time magazine named Warren one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Warren held his first public service on Easter 1980 and 205 people attended. On Sept. 15, 1995, the Lake Forest worship center opened with 10,000 members after the church kicked off a two-year funding campaign that raised $12 million.

In 2018, the church baptized its 50,000th member.

In 2003, Kay Warren traveled to South Africa for a World Aids Tour, kicking off the church’s effort to fight against the disease. That year, the couple also launched the PEACE plan in a massive effort to mobilize 1 billion members of congregations to attack five “global giants” – the five giant problems of extreme poverty, pandemic disease, deficient education, conflict injustice and spiritual emptiness.

In 2006, the church held its first Global Summit AIDS and in 2008, Warren held the first Civil Forum on Global Health in Washington D.C, where he lauded then-President George W. Bush for his efforts in the AIDS fight and presented him the first International Medal of PEACE.

That same year, Warren invited then-Sen. Barrack Obama and Sen. John McCain for a forum at Saddleback Church. In 2009, Warren delivered the inaugural invocation when Obama was sworn in as the 44th president.

In 2013, the Warrens’ lives were shattered when their son, Matthew, died by suicide. After taking months off, Warren returned to the pulpit and he and Kay dedicated themselves to fighting mental illness and helping other families dealing with similar situations. In 2014, they held the first Mental Health and the Church symposium in which they partnered with Bishop Kevin Vann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange to help erode the stigma of mental illness.

“There have been various community issues we have discussed and prayed on together, including mental health and combining our two churches to initiate the beginning of mental health assistance to so many people in Orange County,” Vann said Monday evening. “I trust God’s providence and grace will continue to bless Rick – with whom I have a personal relationship – in his retirement.”

Rabbi Elie Spitz, who leads the congregation of B’nai Israel in Tustin, said he has known the Warrens for more than 20 years and has practiced some of Rick Warrens’ philosophy with his own congregation.

“I’ve learned about the mindset of welcoming,” Spitz said. “When you enter the parking lot at Saddleback, you’re greeted and made to feel as though you belong. It inspires me and we look to that as a model.”

Spitz also adopted Warren’s small groups idea, where church members gather in homes weekly and worship.

“Rick always said the larger you get, the smaller you must remain,” he said. “Small groups aren’t just social groups, but are grounded in spiritual action.”

Most importantly, he points to Warren’s purpose-driven ministry, saying, “A church has to convey purpose and enable purpose.”

Spitz also added that Warren’s success is because of his wife, Kay, and vice-versa.

“I find each of them as people of integrity who see themselves as authentically serving God. They’re the real deal,” he said. “That’s why their legacy will be impactful because it is deeply rooted in integrity and service.”

Lake Forest Mayor Scott Voigts said he was shocked when he heard of Warren’s plans.

“The atmosphere in the city is better because of the outreach of the church,” said Voigts, who has served on the City Council since 2010 and lived in Lake Forest since 1991. “There’s a sense here that people try to live their lives better.”

The news also came as a surprise to church members. In 2019, Warren talked about the 40th anniversary but left many expecting him and Kay to lead the church for several more years.

Alana Smith, a member for at least a decade and very active in the church’s food pantry outreach, said her eyes welled with tears hearing Warren talk of his plans, especially when she thought of his health struggles.

“I don’t want this man to suffer for us,” she said.

What she most took away from what Warren told her and hundreds of others Sunday, she said, was that he would make sure the right person is selected.

“The one thing you always feel from him is that he really loves you,” Smith said. “We gave him a standing ovation and told him ‘we loved him.’”

