OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:34 AM PT – Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) weighed in on the Democrats’ agenda for June while asserting it’s “designed to fail.” During a Senate floor hearing Monday, the Republican argued the left is only focusing its agenda to their own political bias.

“As I understand it, Senate Democrats intend to focus this month on the demands of their radical base, exploiting the cause of pay fairness to send a windfall to trial lawyers, saddling hospitals, schools and small businesses with crippling new legal burdens if they fail to keep pace with woke social norms,” he stated. “And opening an unprecedented new front in the left’s war on the Second Amendment. ”

McConnell pointed out that added none of the pieces of legislation brought up by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-.N.Y.) so far this term, including the For the People Act and the infrastructure package that’s still being negotiated, have been aimed at earning bipartisan support.

“Bizarrely, it appears they are being floated in order to illustrate that the bar is too high,” he explained. “After a spring in which the Senate has repeatedly passed mainstream legislation by wide margins, Democrats have decided that now is the time to argue the legislative process is somehow broken. ”

McConnell also criticized of the extended unemployment assistance under the American Rescue Plan. While Biden has reportedly credited last month’s drop in unemployment to the progress of COVID-19 vaccines, the Senate minority leade rargued the relief benefits would discourage Americans from getting back to work.

“Democrats’ bloated additions to unemployment insurance haven’t just failed to help our recovery, they’ve actually hurt it and the consequences on main street are now in full focus,” McConnell continued. “As hiring lags, employers are struggling to entice workers to rejoin and keep their facilities staffed.”

Americans are already hurting from far-left economics that ignore reality. The Administration’s counterproductive ‘COVID relief bill’ has slowed rehiring. Families are facing painful inflation. And the Administration wants to triple down on the same mistakes? — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 28, 2021

The Kentucky lawmaker went on to say he hopes the Democrats learn from what he called an “expensive error.”

“We urged Democrats not to force our country’s promising early recovery into a permanent defensive crouch,” he stated. “Now as states and business owners grapple with the consequences, I hope Democrats in Washington are paying attention and learning from this costly mistake. ”

With the Senate split 50-50 instead of reaching across the aisle, Democrats have moved to try and eliminate the filibuster while employing the nuclear option to cut out Republicans from the legislative process completely.

