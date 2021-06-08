https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/sen-tom-cotton-gets-lockheed-ceo-to-make-some-pretty-damning-admissions-about-white-mans-caucus-diversity-training-program/

Late last month, journalist and Critical Race Theory opponent Christopher Rufo wrote about defense contractor Lockheed Martin wading into the Woke Waters:

In Rufo’s initial report, he said that the diversity training session was hosted for 13 white male Lockheed executives.

Apparently that was just scratching the surface.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton was listening, and he sent a letter to Lockheed CEO James Taiclet looking for answers:

Looks like Cotton got answers to his questions … but we feel like Lockheed still has a lot of explaining to do:

So this has been going on for a while, then.

