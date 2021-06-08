https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/sen-tom-cotton-gets-lockheed-ceo-to-make-some-pretty-damning-admissions-about-white-mans-caucus-diversity-training-program/

Late last month, journalist and Critical Race Theory opponent Christopher Rufo wrote about defense contractor Lockheed Martin wading into the Woke Waters:

SCOOP: @LockheedMartin, the nation’s largest defense contractor, sent key executives to a three-day white male reeducation camp in order to deconstruct their “white male culture” and atone for their “white male privilege.” I’ve obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

Here is my initial investigative report on Lockheed Martin’s white male reeducation programs, which I broke exclusively for City Journal: https://t.co/4tU4whKsT6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 8, 2021

In Rufo’s initial report, he said that the diversity training session was hosted for 13 white male Lockheed executives.

Apparently that was just scratching the surface.

This is pure neoracism from a company that receives billions of taxpayer dollars every year. I call on the United States Senate to launch an immediate inquiry into the racist practices at @LockheedMartin. We must shut this down before it endangers our national security. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton was listening, and he sent a letter to Lockheed CEO James Taiclet looking for answers:

BREAKING: Last week, I called on the U.S. Senate to investigative Lockheed Martin’s white male reeducation programs. Today, Sen. @TomCottonAR delivered, launching an inquiry and demanding answers from CEO Jim Taiclet. Sen. Cotton is fighting for all Americans. We are with you! pic.twitter.com/ClktsvDbHH — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 2, 2021

Looks like Cotton got answers to his questions … but we feel like Lockheed still has a lot of explaining to do:

SCOOP: In a response to Sen. @SenTomCotton, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet admits the company has sent 1,024 employees through mandatory white male reeducation programs, forcing them to deconstruct “white male culture” and atone for their “white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/aRUHZe0joT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 8, 2021

So this has been going on for a while, then.

