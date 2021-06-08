https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557382-senate-passes-long-delayed-china-bill

The Senate passed sweeping legislation aimed at combating China’s competitiveness on Tuesday, after Democrats agreed to punt the bill into June in the face of GOP slow-walking.

The 68-32 vote hands a victory to Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerSchumer recommends two voting rights attorneys for judicial seats Trump: Manchin ‘doing the right thing’ by saying he will not end filibuster Manchin: Election overhaul bill ‘the wrong piece of legislation’ to unite country MORE (D-N.Y.), who made the bill a top priority and was able to get it past several last-minute snags in a weeks-long debate that appeared ready to derail it multiple times.

The measure now goes to the House where it faces uncertain prospects, as lawmakers there have offered their own measure. There’s talk of trying to drop part of it into an eventual infrastructure package.

But the bill marks a bipartisan win for the Senate ahead of what’s shaping up to be a summer of deeply partisan fights that will underscore the limits of what can get 60 votes, the level of support needed for most legislation to pass the 50-50 upper chamber.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Political winds shift against Biden Jemele Hill rips ‘cowardly, power-hungry white dude’ Manchin for commitment to filibuster The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems face unity challenge in chaotic June MORE (R-Ky.) pointed to it as an example of how the Senate can work, though Democrats bristled after a handful of GOP senators were able to delay a vote before the Memorial Day break.

“One thing this legislation did demonstrate extremely well, however, was that the rules of the Senate don’t stand in the way of bipartisan legislating,” McConnell said.

The Senate first voted to advance the bill over an initial procedural hurdle on May 17, meaning its consideration dragged on for roughly three weeks even though it eventually passed with strong bipartisan support.

Schumer described the vote as a necessary step to keep America in the game against countries such as China, and a significant legislative accomplishment after months of behind-the-scenes talks.

“When all is said and done, the bill will go down as one of the most important things this chamber has done in a very long time. …We can concede the mantle of global leadership to our adversaries or we can pave the way for another generation of American leadership. That is what this bill is about,” he said.

The bill faced a rollercoaster ride to the finish line as Republicans significantly delayed its passage amid frustration over getting additional amendment votes.

“Senator Schumer has tried to shoehorn this in. …You can only push senators so far, and then they’ll push back,” Sen. John Cornyn John CornynProgressives ramp up pressure on Schumer to nix filibuster Biden tries new strategy with moderates as frustration grows Sinema defends filibuster, sparking progressive fury MORE (R-Texas) told reporters late last month in the middle of the drama. “He’s threatened to keep us here this weekend.”

Protests from a group of Republicans, led by Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Biden floats infrastructure, tax concessions to GOP Ron Johnson ‘undecided’ on running for reelection Biden ‘allies’ painting him into a corner MORE (Wis.), who argued that the chamber was moving too quickly, drove the Senate into a rare Friday session on the brink of a holiday weekend, sparking frustration on both sides.

“For the first time I’ve seen what the amendments are in the managers’ package. I’m sorry. I don’t know what these amendments are. …So you can claim this is regular order. You can claim this is deliberative process, but it’s far from it,” Johnson said.

In the end leadership and the conservative group agreed to a deal allowing the Senate to vote in daylight hours on a bill to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — which failed to meet the 60-vote threshold — while locking in a path to pass the China legislation.

It was a final averted setback after the bill had also appeared on life support until Schumer was able to salvage it by cutting a deal with Sen. Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoUSTR announces suspended tariffs on six nations after probes into digital taxes McConnell returns as Senate ‘grim reaper’ Senate reaches deal to get out of town after Jan. 6 commission vote MORE (R-Idaho) to allow for a vote on his trade and tariffs. The amendment, crafted with Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters Top union unveils national town hall strategy to push Biden’s jobs plan Senate Democrats urge Google to conduct racial equity audit MORE (D-Ore.), was added into the bill in a 91-4 vote.

The bill builds off a Schumer proposal with Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungThis week: Democrats set to begin chaotic three-week sprint The case for improving America’s research and experimentation tax credit Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal MORE (R-Ind.) to provide $120 billion for activities at the National Science Foundation, Department of Commerce, the Department of Energy and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It would also create a new directorate of technology and innovation at the National Science Foundation.

In addition to the Young-Schumer bill at its core, the legislation provides $52 billion for semiconductor provisions, folds in a separate China-specific bill that passed out of the Foreign Relations Committee in a 21-1 vote and includes provisions cracking down on the reliance of Chinese companies and technology.

Not everyone was satisfied with the outcome.

Schumer faced pressure from his left flank with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump: Manchin ‘doing the right thing’ by saying he will not end filibuster Schumer faces cracks in Democratic unity Progressives relish return to in-person events MORE (I-Vt.) railing against semiconductor funding and money that would go toward a company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Jeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosHillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency recovered from Colonial deal | Google settles French ad case | Republicans under pressure over tech donations The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems face unity challenge in chaotic June Bezos going to space on company’s rocket ship MORE.

“I am sympathetic to the goal of this bill, but I am not sympathetic with the idea of simply laying out $52 billion of taxpayers’ money with no strings attached,” Sanders said.

And some Republicans still railed against the process, arguing it was badly negotiated on their side.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenate passes bill to provide payments to ‘Havana syndrome’ victims Biden shifts from Obama on Cuba post-Florida losses Black women look to build upon gains in coming elections MORE (R-Fla.) said that he would support a “real China bill,” while Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) added that Republicans “have given away all our leverage” to Schumer.

“Whoever was negotiating for us I wouldn’t take them to buy a car with me,” he said. “They would offer the car salesman a bonus.”

Even after the weeks of wrangling in the Senate, the bill doesn’t face a glide path to passing unchanged in the Democratic-controlled House.

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaSex workers gain foothold in Congress House GOP fights back against mask, metal detector fines Hillicon Valley: Facebook to resume some political donations | Microsoft says Russian hackers utilized email system used by USAID to target other groups | Senate confirms Biden’s top scientist MORE (D-Calif.), the sponsor of the House version of the Endless Frontier Act, predicted that the bill would be incorporated with separate legislation from House Science, Space and Technology Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Eddie Bernice JohnsonHouse Science panel requests briefing with Energy Dept over Colonial hack Why does Rep. Johnson oppose NASA’s commercial human landing system? OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Dakota Access pipeline to remain in operation despite calls for shutdown | Biden hopes to boost climate spending by B | White House budget proposes .4B for environmental justice MORE (D-Texas) to increase funding for the National Science Foundation and later reconciled in conference with the Senate.

“I expect that will take a bit, and then that’ll pass and once that passes then I think we’ll have a conference. And I’m hopeful in the next few months we get the bill to the president’s desk,” Khanna said.

“Look, this is a transformative bill,” he added. “So I just think that it’s normal that this would take a while.”

—Cristina Marcos contributed.

