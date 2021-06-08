http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yQeuFkh3kE8/

THIS is the terrifying moment a group of sharks circled beachgoers – with one lurking underneath someone’s raft.

Jacqueline Lesso was on a boat in Florida last month when she said she and her friends spotted something circling in the water nearby.

11 Florida beachgoers spotted hammerhead sharks in nearby water Credit: Fox10

11 There were about seven sharks swarming the group of people on a boat Credit: Fox10

11 The sharks were described to be about 8 feet long Credit: Fox10

While celebrating Memorial Day, Lesso spotted several hammerhead sharks swimming in shallow water near her boat.

She took out her smartphone to record the rare shark spotting.

Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson, and Qyuston Eubanks said they were relaxing on a float when they too saw the nearby animals.

11 Friends on a rubber raft quickly saw the shark swimming near them Credit: Fox10

11 While some of the women were excited about the shark spotting, others were terrified Credit: Fox10

11 The women described the experience as a ‘once in a lifetime’ thing Credit: Fox10

“One boater would yell shark and then the next group would yell shark, and that’s just kind of how it was,” Faciane said.

“And so by the time they got to us, they were right up on us.”

Mostly everyone was excited to spot the sharks, except for Eubanks.

“I was like, ‘Lord protect us! If it’s time for us to go, it’s time for us to go. Just protect us,” Eubanks said.

On the other hand, Faciane said seeing the group of sharks was “an awesome experience.”

“They were right up on the shore. I mean we were in at least knee-deep water so they were right up on shore, and they just swam around the boat, and then left.”

11 Hammerhead sharks are easy to spot because of their unusual appearance Credit: Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII

11 The sharks didn’t last too long around the people and eventually swam away Credit: Alamy

11 The US had the most shark attacks in the world in 2020 Credit: Getty – Contributor

The supposed seven sharks were about eight feet long, according to the witnesses.

The creatures eventually left after swarming the boats.

“Usually you have to pay for that and we didn’t have to pay for that,” Faciane said.

“It’s very rare to have a group of hammerheads just swim by you so it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing,” said Thompson.

This news of shark spotting is a bit alarming as a study showed that the US experienced the most shark attacks in the world in 2020.

‘ROAD RAGE KILLER’ ‘Gun nut’ charged with murder of boy, 6, and girlfriend ‘helped killer’ DON SLAM Trump calls Bitcoin a SCAM after viewers think he was wearing pants backward GRIM FEAR Maddie McCann latest – Fears body will soon be found in Portugal woods ‘STAND BY MY WORDS’ Psychologist who fantasized about shooting white people won’t back down VP HOUNDED Kamala’s motorcade CHASED by dozens on motorbikes before meeting Mexican prez MANHUNT Who’s Samantha Moreno Rodriguez? Police search for missing mom after son found dead

A study conducted by Florida Panhandle found that the US had 46 attacks in 2020.

The fatality rate of the attacks was 6.5 percent in the US.

The study also said that 95 percent of shark attacks were unprovoked, and most likely occurred in the afternoon.

11 While some people have to pay to watch sharks swim in the ocean, this group got a free show Credit: Alamy

11 More hammerhead sharks in the ocean Credit: Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

