Louisville, KY — Aaron Ross Powell, director of the Cato Institute’s libertarianism.org, maligned Americans as “dumb” for opposing their tax dollars being used to propagate the COVID-19 vaccine and to push medical experimentation.

The comments came in response to a Tweet late last week from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) who took his state’s Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear to use taxpayer funds for a lottery system to encourage vaccination.

Beshear wasn’t coming up with a new idea as it was actually Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, who was the first to over $1 million “prizes” for adults and full scholarships to state schools for students in a lottery if they submit to the experimental shots. Other states, run by Democrats and Republicans alike, have followed suit like Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice offering guns, trucks, and “piles of cash.”

“The vaccine lottery incentive explained: The government can’t make you take the vaccine, but they can take your money. So they’re taking your money, and offering you a chance to get it back along with your neighbors’ money if you take the vaccine,” Massie wrote.

Powell responded: “This is the math behind every lottery, and yet lots of people play the lottery anyway, and the point is to get people to get vaccinated, which appears to be working. I’m not sure why Massie would want to talk people out of that, except for dumb tribal signaling.”

Massie hit back tweeting that Powell “thinks it’s just fine to take people’s money and then offer them a slim chance of getting it back to coerce them into a medical treatment they wouldn’t otherwise take. I don’t think libertarianism means what he thinks it means.”

This isn’t the first time that the so-called “libertarian” Cato Institute advocated for big government forceful medication. Last November, Massie supported individual liberty supporting Americans’ rights “to take” or “to refuse a vaccine” which he stated, “should not be controversial in America.” Ilya Shapiro, Cato’s Constitutional scholar, did find liberty controversial responding: “Unless you’re a mountain man living off the grid and never interacting with anyone, I don’t support your right not to take a vaccine for a disease that’s contagious/harmful enough.”

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the deadliest vaccine ever approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) according to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) most recent data dump. Nearly 300,000 adverse events, 25,359 serious injuries, and 5,165 deaths have been reported through May 28.

Byram Bridle, one of the government-funded researchers for the COVID-19 jabs, is now stating that the spike proteins used in the mRNA shots is a “toxin.”

“We made a big mistake. We didn’t realize it until now…. We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So, by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin,” Bridle said in an interview.

Life Site News reported on that interview and noted that the interview is being severely suppressed. Also being suppressed in Luigi Warren, one of the founders of the mRNA shots with Moderna, who was blocked by Twitter for simply confirming the news about spike proteins.

The COVID-19 vaccine has exposed the lack of principles in many both so-called “libertarians” and “conservatives.”

President Donald Trump initially gave $20 billion to the vaccine industry and $250 million to the ad council to create vaccine propaganda under operation warp speed, which were record amounts of taxpayer dollars ever given for both. Billions of more taxpayer dollars have been shuffled into these efforts since then by both Trump and President Joe Biden.

Mark Levin, a self-identified Constitutionalist, as fawned over Trump saying he deserves a ticker-tape parade for taking tax dollars away from Americans to fund the medical experiment.

Talk show host David Knight responded: “Mark Levin, defender of the Constitution, where in the Constitution… is there any Constitutional authority for operation warp speed or anything like that, to give tens of billions of dollars to an industry, the only industry in the world that has absolutely no legal liability for its product, where is the Constitutional authority for that Mark Levin? Please, show it to me. And then, after you show me where that Constitutional authority is, you can show me where the Constitutional authority is for the FDA or for the CDC which, like the Federal Reserve, is another quasi-government organization.”

