https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/08/so-sloppy-miranda-devine-rips-glenn-kessler-a-new-one-in-vicious-thread-for-trying-to-discredit-her-hunter-biden-story-with-a-fact-check/

When Glenn Kessler isn’t busying himself fact-checking the history of a Black senator to make him look bad he’s doing his best to discredit a very damaging story for Joe Biden, and that’s the story of Hunter’s laptop. Sorry lefties but this ain’t going away any time soon, no matter how much the media and Big Tech work to bury it.

Miranda Devine fact-HAMMERED Glenn’s fact-checking in one Helluva thread … she ain’t playin’.

Take a look.

1. You should be ashamed of yourself @GlennKesslerWP. Carrying water for Biden. Again trying and failing to discredit our @nypost story that VP Joe Biden, in 2015, met Vadym Pozharskyi, executive of Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,333 per month https://t.co/YqwUqsAd4y — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

Yes, he should be ashamed of himself, for so many reasons.

Keep going.

2. We published fresh evidence 2 weeks ago pinpointing that meeting to a dinner at Cafe Milano April 16 2015 where Joe met, not only Ukrainian Vadym Pozharskyi, but also Russian and Kazakhstani business associates of Hunter’s https://t.co/63BlfP4rWq — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

Oopsie.

3. You claim: “A tentative guest list for the event, as recounted in the @nypost from one of Hunter Biden’s emails three weeks before the dinner, did not include Pozharskyi.”

Here it is, like we said: “Vadym”. On the guest list Hunter wrote a month before the dinner. So sloppy. pic.twitter.com/dWsvspIHWN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

So sloppy.

And oopsie again.

4. You claim: Oh, “Joe Biden only dropped by briefly”. That’s like being a little bit pregnant, Glenn. You say “there was no discussion of politics or business”. That’s not how it works, Glenn. You know that. The Big Guy just has to show up. Maybe take a photo or two. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

That’s like being a little bit pregnant, Glenn.

EL OH EL.

5. You say: “The Biden campaign, after a comprehensive review, had said a meeting never took place between Joe Biden and Pozharskyi.” You cite a 12/9/20 story in @USATODAY which says: “the Biden campaign categorically denied a meeting ever happened.” You have to be kidding. pic.twitter.com/0oHa2nxX76 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

But they said so!

Side note, her name is so damn cool.

Ok, back to the thread.

6. Big mystery.

Hunter was telling guests two and a half weeks before the dinner that his father, VP Big Guy, would be there. Not exactly “last minute”. Not exactly something you’d forget, either, going into Cafe Milano to meet all those foreigners. pic.twitter.com/Q9ZDq0Y52m — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

What she said.

7. But it’s really interesting that, after the White House failed to respond to our questions, it took two weeks to mount this feeble defense. Just had to take their pick of useful idiots to feed it to. ENDS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

Ouch-town, population you, Glenn.

***

Related:

‘OUTTA-YER-DAMN-MIND’: @FiveTimesAugust’s new song sums up every Lefty social justice weirdo on social media and it’s PERFECT (watch)

‘Is this the part where we call her xenophobic?’ Kamala Harris’ message to Guatemala migrants is less than welcoming and LOL (watch)

Oh HONEY: Blue-check claims ‘anti-fatness’ is perpetuated by white supremacy and receives SO MUCH pushback she deletes and locks (but we got it)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

