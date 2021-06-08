https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/supercut-heres-a-compilation-of-talking-heads-blaming-trump-for-the-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-not-being-investigated/

It seems like forever ago, but just as the coronavirus pandemic was hitting the United States, Congress was focused on President Trump’s second impeachment for inciting the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Trump was running for reelection and needed a deflection, and that’s why he used the “Wuhan flu” as a deflection, at least according to those in the mainstream media.

The theory that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan is now “suddenly” credible, according to Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, and like a lot of people discuss in Tom Elliott’s video, suggesting the lab-leak theory back then made you sound like a conspiracy-driven Trumper. Trump lied about everything, so it’s only natural that people would say the theory was “debunked.”

Here’s a supercut of talking heads blaming Trump for the lab-leak theory not being taken seriously back at the beginning of the pandemic.

Our favorite bit is self-righteous Chris Cuomo saying Trump dismissed the coronavirus as “just a bad flu,” seeing as CNN’s own Anderson Cooper said in March of 2020 that “the flu right now is far deadlier” than COVID-19.

If Trump lies about everything, then if he suggests the coronavirus might have leaked from a lab, it can’t be true.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...