https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/supercut-heres-a-compilation-of-talking-heads-blaming-trump-for-the-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-not-being-investigated/

It seems like forever ago, but just as the coronavirus pandemic was hitting the United States, Congress was focused on President Trump’s second impeachment for inciting the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Trump was running for reelection and needed a deflection, and that’s why he used the “Wuhan flu” as a deflection, at least according to those in the mainstream media.

The theory that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan is now “suddenly” credible, according to Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, and like a lot of people discuss in Tom Elliott’s video, suggesting the lab-leak theory back then made you sound like a conspiracy-driven Trumper. Trump lied about everything, so it’s only natural that people would say the theory was “debunked.”

Here’s a supercut of talking heads blaming Trump for the lab-leak theory not being taken seriously back at the beginning of the pandemic.

SUPERCUT! Media: It’s Trump’s fault we failed to investigate China lab-leak theory pic.twitter.com/NTQwU1JU8g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2021

Our favorite bit is self-righteous Chris Cuomo saying Trump dismissed the coronavirus as “just a bad flu,” seeing as CNN’s own Anderson Cooper said in March of 2020 that “the flu right now is far deadlier” than COVID-19.

We gotta stop laughing at this crap. So disingenuous that it’s criminal. — Doug Dimmadome (@nabinn_) June 7, 2021

Wow, listen to the blatant hypocracy, amazing! — Enright for Mayor LA 2022 (@EnrightFor) June 7, 2021

Circus owners and promoters blaming the elephants for turning an arena into a circus. — Jeff Smith (@JeffreyPSmith) June 8, 2021

It’s his fault they’re terrible at their jobs?

Circus indeed. — Damian (@DamianMartins) June 8, 2021

Wow the media actually blame Trump for themselves being distracted by the media circus they created. — Jordan Pettet (@PettetJordan) June 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/LS9NHaWN4M — Gene Gene The Dancing Machine (@THgersh) June 8, 2021

Our feelings told us it was so untrue we didn’t even bother to investigate it. — Wiley Thruster (@WileyThruster) June 7, 2021

These people are unbelievable. — John_from small town NH (@JDem526) June 7, 2021

You know what would have countered that? Actual investigation and then reporting on what they found. — Missing Laptop💻 (@MissingLaptop) June 7, 2021

The New (and Improved!) Scientific Method! 1). Make an observation

2). Develop an hypothesis

3). MAKE SURE TRUMP DOESN’T HAVE SAME HYPOTHESIS!

4). Run a controlled experiment

5). Analyze results

6). REPEAT STEP 3 JUST IN CASE

7). Release results — Woke Ass Person, I’m talkin’ WAP WAP WAP (@Woke_Ass_Person) June 8, 2021

Trump broke our brains. Bad Trump! — Kath Arsis (@arsis_kath) June 8, 2021

Does anyone take @CNN or @maggieNYT seriously anymore? They think we can’t remember what was said last year. They think their own comments and narratives have all been memory holed. — SWFLRightWinger (@RightSwfl) June 7, 2021

Sure. Might as well blame Trump. Obsessed with him day after day. — Jeannine Richardson (@COPDLiving) June 7, 2021

It’s funny looking into Cuomo’s eyes and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that he’s lying. All the magic of the little glowing box is gone. All that’s left is lying, shambling, crumbling little people. — Chuck Fina (@GlenPronghorn) June 7, 2021

So if Trump recommended masks, they would have fought tooth and nail that masks were racist and part of the kkk, and therefore no mask mandates? — Brian Pelter (@StopCoronaFear) June 8, 2021

If Trump lies about everything, then if he suggests the coronavirus might have leaked from a lab, it can’t be true.

Related:

Washington Post changes its 15-month-old headline about Sen. Tom Cotton’s debunked conspiracy theory https://t.co/oSqsdboR2b — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

