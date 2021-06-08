https://www.oann.com/taliban-statement-on-afghans-who-cooperated-with-u-s-forces-prompts-concerns-over-withdrawal-plans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-statement-on-afghans-who-cooperated-with-u-s-forces-prompts-concerns-over-withdrawal-plans

UPDATED 8:14 AM PT – Monday, June 8, 2021

The Taliban said they will not attack Afghans who worked with U.S. forces, however, suggested these people should “show remorse.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan released a statement Sunday, asserting the Afghans who worked alongside the U.S. do not need to worry about their safety despite the Taliban’s record of killing informants and other aides to allied forces.

In a great Gesture for #Peace Process The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan gives safe haven to citizens who worked for the occupying forces.✌🏻#Taliban @Akhundzada111 @Zabehulah_M33 pic.twitter.com/VMoWjgadsx — Owais Lari (@iamowaislari) June 7, 2021

The terrorist organization claimed the change of attitude was directly associated with the U.S. removing all troops in the country. This prompted expressions of concern from American lawmakers in light of the Biden administration’s lack of commitment to protect NATO-aligned Afghans.

“From my perspective and the perspective of many veterans, these are like our brothers and sisters,” stated Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). “These are people we have an obligation to, not just a moral our obligation to, but there’s also a strategic imperative here. If we don’t do right by these folks, in the future people are not going to work with us and we’re not going to be able to get out missions done.”

Since 2014, at least 300 Afghan informants working with the United States have been killed by the Taliban.

