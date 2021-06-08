https://www.oann.com/tennis-czech-krejcikova-swats-aside-stephens-to-book-quarter-final-spot/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-czech-krejcikova-swats-aside-stephens-to-book-quarter-final-spot



Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 7, 2021 Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 7, 2021 Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

June 8, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) -Big-hitting Czech Barbora Krejcikova powered past former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-0 in a clash of unseeded players to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.

The 33rd-ranked Krejcikova, who won the 2018 doubles title at Roland Garros with Katerina Siniakova, has not lost since a maiden title-winning run in Strasbourg and dominated the 2017 U.S. Open winner on a sun-bathed Suzanne Lenglen court.

Former world number three Stephens, who reached the final in Paris in 2018, did not have any answer to Krejcikova’s powerful but effortless stroke-making in their first meeting and did not help her cause by committing 26 unforced errors.

Krejcikova was the third Czech opponent for Stephens in a row and the American was forced to hurry her shots in the face of clean hitting from her opponent.

“I was just thinking I have to play my game, I have to be aggressive, because I was expecting she’s going to play like high, really topspin balls,” Krejcikova told reporters.

“And it was actually happening. And then, you know, I just think that I was playing smarter. I was actually playing all those important points really well, so I think that was actually the key.

“I felt a little bit that I actually wasn’t the favourite. I felt that Sloane was the favourite. That’s how I actually approached the match.”

The 25-year-old Krejcikova broke the American’s serve twice in the opening set and then wiped her out in the second.

The Czech won 82% of her first serve points and saved all three break points she faced.

Krejcikova converted her second match point with a forehand winner, her 10th of the match, and will meet another American in 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who thrashed Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1, for a place in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ken Ferris)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

