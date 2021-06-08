https://noqreport.com/2021/06/08/texas-gives-1619-project-a-big-middle-finger-signs-1836-project-into-law/

Share the truth

Become a Clash Insider!

Big Tech is clamping down on conservative media big time . Don’t let Big Tech pre-chew your news. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we’ll make sure to keep you in the loop.

For far too long, the public education system had free reign in corrupting the shared values on which America had been founded. Patriots are finally pushing back.

First, Trump created the 1776 Project in response to the 1619 Project’s propaganda push. Biden scrapped it, and pulled down the page, but their work continues elsewhere. The fight against CRT is seen in several states, including where De Santis is leading the charge in making sure it doesn’t gain a foothold in Florida schools.

Texas is not just playing defense, but it’s moving ahead to take back lost ground. They are making sure that tomorrow’s citizens will know about the foundations on which Texas was built. This is not a curriculum seeing the West (including Texas) through the jaded eyes of those who want to tear it down, but one that acknowledges the history and traditions that make Texas meaningfully different from 49 other states in the union. The bill, HB 2497 (pdf), establishes the […]

Read the whole story at clashdaily.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

