The Foundation against Intolerance & Racism recently posted a short video from Chicago chapter leaders Takyrica and Martin Kokoszka in which the couple celebrated their interracial family and expressed concern about the tendency for some to focus on people’s race, which is at the core of Critical Race Theory:

Join teachers and FAIR Chicago chapter leaders Takyrica and Martin on Saturday, June 12th, and hear how they’re advancing our #RightToBeHuman.

Register here: https://t.co/O8L0omZppw pic.twitter.com/GMYKBTDFxM — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 6, 2021

And that really, really rubbed Renee Bracey Sherman, aka “The Beyoncé of Abortion Storytelling,” the wrong way:

Their argument doesn’t even try to make sense. The way interracial couples try to pretend their biracial kids are the solution to racism and as if they don’t need to see race to succeed is a function of white supremacy and furthers colorism. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/OlkMhG6yJh — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) June 7, 2021

Actually, we think Takyrica and Martin Kokoszka’s argument is pretty straightforward and makes a lot of sense. We cannot, however, say the same for Renee Bracey Sherman’s argument, if you can even call it that. It’s actually more like an angry, incoherent, race-baiting word salad.

What an embarrassment.

I just watched the video you’re responding to and I still don’t know how this tweet is your reaction but then again…pronouns. https://t.co/79xK1KUrUt — Jovon (@IamJovonW) June 8, 2021

There’s a lot of clauses and accusations going on in this tweet, all of which suck — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) June 7, 2021

1. It’s a function of white supremacy to make you see race in everything.

2. It’s a function of white supremacy to make you think you don’t need to see race in order to succeed.

3. It’s a function of white supremacy to propagate logical contradictions. https://t.co/aaMmi7p5FQ — Pranesh Prakash (@pranesh) June 8, 2021

This is totally backwards https://t.co/GPDDcRoKJt — Mayank Seksaria (@MayankSeksaria) June 8, 2021

It’s a function of white supremacy to not obsess over and fixate on racial categories created by slavers and colonialists in the 17th century? I think that’s exactly backwards. https://t.co/Prvmbn4kvF — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 7, 2021

Interracial love is a form of white supremacy?@TitaniaMcGrath https://t.co/o1g6QwhGak — CR McEgan (@chris_jacksoc) June 8, 2021

Do biracial couples pretend their kids are the solution to racism or are you just saying that’s what they do? — Cow. (@LinearVulture) June 7, 2021

“The way interracial couples try to pretend their biracial kids are the solution to racism” – you’re just making up a straw man to attack. They never said or implied anything like that in the video. — James Cole (@jamesrcole) June 8, 2021

“Interracial marriage isn’t good, actually” isn’t the progressive breakthrough you seem to think it is — Stupid Chess (@stupid_chess) June 7, 2021

Ah, I see. People who don’t care about race are the racists. Makes sense. — DiscoDuck (@discoduck) June 7, 2021

The woke left is singlehandedly keeping Horseshoe theory alive. Whether it’s the weird anti-Semitism, or this bullshit. — Go outside plz (@trexceratrops) June 7, 2021

Interracial couples somehow further white supremacy–that’s quite a take! — R Leonsky (@RLeonsky) June 7, 2021

Why does the pro CRT crowd have such a bottomless supply of hatred for any pro human evidence that challenges their narrative? Responding to the beauty of interracial love and family with such ugliness is the true embarrassment. — James Burns (@JamesBurnsCa) June 7, 2021

Attacking every black and white person who love each other as “white supremacy” it’s not only wrong, but it seems like a psychological cry for help, from you. Your anger needs treatment — Shamus Cartographer (@ShamusCartogra1) June 8, 2021

The solution to racism is not to be racist. Try it some time. — L&S (@LogicAndSanity) June 7, 2021

Stop hating on these nice people. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) June 7, 2021

This take is quite the embarrassment. That couple is much closer to the solution than you will ever be. — devoncarson (@devoncarson) June 7, 2021

actually interracial relationships are one of the best ways to reduce racial tension and racism in society. Your kind of hate does the opposite. I hope you’re able to replace the hate in your heart. Good luck — Joe Cee (@JoeCeeFromPA) June 7, 2021

Hope you find true happiness someday — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) June 7, 2021

That doesn’t seem too likely, given the way things are going.

We’re sorry you feel that way, Renee. We believe that insisting on our common humanity is the best way to counter racism. When met with cynicism, we choose to respond with love.#BeProHuman https://t.co/xifYM816Ag — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 7, 2021

