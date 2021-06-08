https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/06/08/the-morning-briefing-bidens-rabid-trump-reversal-fever-is-bad-for-america-n1452695

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.There are only so many things that need to be flannel.

Do we really want to get along? I find myself wondering that a lot these days. In more normal times, finding ways to be less contentious and better to each other would be a noble goal. With Congress almost evenly divided some bipartisanship might be helpful.

We hear a lot about how divided we are as a nation. Worst time ever, and whatnot. I don’t know, from everything I’ve read, the politics in America during the Civil War seem to have been pretty heated. There was a fair amount of tension here in the late 1960s too. We’re sniping a lot at each other right now, but are we really at an all-time low?

I’m usually a big fan of political battles, especially now that the Democrats have moved to the left of Cuba. It would be nice if we could get along better but it’s just too much work now that common ground has practically disappeared into the ether.

Our alleged president is most certainly not the centrist uniter that we were promised during the campaign. We’ve now been treated to almost six months of a governing philosophy that is driven by nothing but a desire undo everything that President Trump did.

Here’s the thing though, Trump did a lot of good things. Republicans still want what’s best for America, Democrats want what’s best for Democrats.

In the beginning of the month I wrote column about an Arizona sheriff lamenting the consequences of Biden signing an executive order ending the construction of the border wall almost immediately after he was sworn. The overwhelming urge of Biden and his handlers to unravel Trump’s legacy began having unpleasant domestic consequences right away.

Do they care?

Nah.

Now the Biden administration hatred for all things Trump is trying to sweep international peace under the rug.

Matt has the story:

Imagine being so anti-Trump that you would throw even historic peace agreements between Israel and neighboring Arab nations down the memory hole just because President Donald Trump brokered those deals. Well, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, that’s exactly what’s happening. According to the report, based on emails reviewed by The Washington Free Beacon, Biden’s State Department is discouraging employees from “referring to the historic peace agreements signed by Israel and its Arab neighbors by its official name, the Abraham Accords.” The name “Abraham Accords” has also “been erased from a wide array of official State Department communications as the new administration presses officials to refer to the Trump-era deals as ‘normalization agreements.’” A search of the State Department website still contains references to “Abraham Accords.”

It’s no secret that the Democrats were broken by their hatred for Trump. It’s a real sickness though if they need to pretend that peace in a historically war-torn region isn’t a good thing. Objectively, the Abraham Accords are something to be celebrated. Being so consumed by partisan bile that they can’t acknowledge them is not a good look for Biden or the Democrats. Then again, as has been noted by many people, Joe Biden has spent almost 50 years on the national stage being on the wrong side of foreign policy issues.

Barack Obama left quite a foreign policy mess to clean up when his eight years in office were over. At this pace, Biden could do as much damage in a year as Obama did in two terms.

We get it Dems, you loathe Trump and still haven’t managed to emotionally break up with him. Maybe try to take a breath and be honest with yourselves about policies and achievements of his that worked out well for you too.

This lashing out like a toddler in mid-tantrum way of governing is getting old.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Meet the 12-year-old who graduated high school and college — in the same week! https://t.co/yVN4JKVdHD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 7, 2021

PJ Media

My latest: Reality Hits Hard—Lib Cities Move to ‘Re-fund the Police’

[WATCH] Do Fathers Really Matter?

VodkaPundit: Why Did a California County Just Reduce Its COVID Death Toll by 25%?

DOJ Successfully Chipping Away at Gun Rights

Suspects Arrested in Road Rage Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old on California Freeway

Emails Resurface Showing Teachers’ Union Boss Randi Weingarten Dismissing Racism in New York Schools

Is the Progressive Project Over? New York City Mayor’s Race Indicates It Could Be

Leftists Pounce as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs ‘1836 Project’ Law

Daily Dose of Downey: KDJ Gripes About Crime Apologists, People Still Wearing Masks, And Bad Garage Sale Signs

Biden Supports ‘Guilty’ Muslims, Ignores ‘Innocent’ Christians

Is Anyone Else Noticing a Pattern With the Increase in ‘Random’ Attacks on White, Asian, and Hispanic People? [UPDATED]

KAGAN Writes 9-0 Supreme Court Opinion Rejecting Liz Warren’s Subversion of Immigration Law

Prager: The Single Best Thing Americans Can Do to Retake America

Zito: There Are Deep Roots in These Mountains

Trump Sees a Potential New Running Mate in 2024…

Veterans LIVID That Biden Failed to Acknowledge D-Day Anniversary

The Biden Administration’s Orwellian Erasing of the ‘Abraham Accords’

Before You Order from Pizza Hut, You Might Want to Know What They’re Supporting in Public Schools

Townhall Mothership

Guatemalan President Blasts Biden’s Border Policies for Enabling Criminal Human Smugglers

Biden Replaces Women with ‘Birthing People’ in Woke 2022 Budget

Newsmax Has ‘No Plans’ to Hire Matt Gaetz Should He Leave Congress

The Latest Attempt by the Liberal Media to Distract Us Over Trump DOJ Story Just Blew Up

So. Many. Words. Nonbinary Flight Attendant Fights Dress Code via ACLU, Decries ‘Constant Misgendering,’ Exacerbating ‘Depression’

Barack Obama Reminds Everyone He’s a Disingenuous Hack

Ever Seen Anyone Destroy ‘Reparations’ in Less Than a Minute? Here Ya Go…

Lori Lightfoot Tries to Backpedal Out of The Mess Her Racist Interview Policy Has Caused

DOJ Issues Proposed Rule On Pistol Braces, Model “Red Flag” Legislation

Axe-Wielding Home Invader Shot By Armed Homeowner

Cam&Co. Key Takeaways In CA Assault Weapons Ban Case

Excellent. 23 states now suing Biden over Keystone pipeline shutdown

Andrew Sullivan: Woke ideology and ‘pious pabulum’ go hand in hand

Hmmm: Georgia GOP convention wonders where Walker went

Drug overdose deaths surged last year during the pandemic

Defense Department not making an exception for Pride flags to fly at military bases in June

Here’s an explanation for National Geographic’s editor playing the ‘race card’ in her solicitation for subscribers

Jen Psaki’s answer to question about president’s thoughts on H.R. 1 makes people ask ‘is Biden in charge of anything right now?’

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Finally Feeling Good About Being a Hermit Again

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: The Coming Economic Meltdown

Lincoln Project Grifters Prove Just How Insane They Truly Are With This PUTRID D-Day Comparison

Censored Doctors Fight Back on Fauci Disinformation

Adventures in Maskless-ness, Part 2

GOLD Fauci’s Lies Were Far More Damaging Than Anything Trump Supposedly Did

Around the Interwebz

Rob Zombie To Helm ‘The Munsters’ For Universal 1440 Entertainment

Researchers made a bat robot, and we’re only slightly creeped out — Strictly Robots

No, Critical Race Theory Isn’t a New Civil Rights Movement. (Just the Opposite)

The Chef Cooking a Cicada Recipe for Every Palate

Bee Me

Disney Announces New Movie Giving Sympathetic Origin Story To Kamala Harris https://t.co/MJaRvX9pEv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 7, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

I think broccolini was made in a Wuhan lab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

