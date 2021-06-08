https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/08/this-dana-loeschs-jab-at-kamala-harris-for-telling-guatemala-migrants-do-not-come-will-definitely-leave-a-mark/

Kamala Harris’ terrible, horrible no-good, very bad trip to Guatemala just gets worse and worse.

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala told Guatemalan migrants that America has laws when it comes to our border and that we will enforce those laws … she also said, ‘Do not come.’

Twice.

Yes, we know there’s a joke in there somewhere BUT WE WILL NOT make it because we’re mature and stuff.

Dana Loesch reminded Kamala quite directly about her own party’s message regarding illegal immigratns and even brought up how much they milked the poem on the Statue of Liberty:

I am told this is racist and also in direct conflict with the Statue of Liberty https://t.co/9XL5PtIV3L — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 7, 2021

Ouch.

All the ouch.

The WH internal polling must be like… apocalyptic. — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) June 7, 2021

Well, after how many days of lack of leadership and irresponsibility, Kamala finally does something, although it is only words – which for her are meaningless. Very, very late. Should have been said during the campaign by her boss. — Robert J Jacobsen (@RobertJJacobsen) June 7, 2021

No WAY they were going to say this while campaigning.

To them, it’s only racist if you mean it. — Pro-Freedom John (@johnabbottnet) June 7, 2021

I wish people that put this woman and the other guy into power cared even a smidgen for hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/qRtGONrGHN — AirBear 🇨🇦🐻🇺🇸 (@a_goosa) June 8, 2021

She’s saying it with a wink 😉 — immature adult (@dummy_phe) June 8, 2021

However, she’s saying it … feels disingenuous and hypocritical.

And completely mock-worthy.

***

