https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/this-is-a-lie-wapo-white-knights-swoop-in-to-make-ron-desantis-the-villain-in-whistleblower-rebekah-jones-suspension-saga/

COVID19 grifter Rebekah Jones finally got herself suspended from Twitter yesterday (not for being a bald-faced liar, but for spamming).

Here’s how the Washington Post covered it:

DeSantis applauds fired whistleblower’s Twitter suspension, the latest in an ongoing feud https://t.co/GiAr6d1Zf6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2021

Ah.

Par for the course with WaPo.

“Ongoing feud.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2021

“An ongoing feud”? Ugh. — Kellie #ForThePeople Thomas (@Pinozoni) June 8, 2021

“Feud” Interesting term for “Response to a “whistleblower” who’s statements have been comprehensively debunked and showing to be lies”. — Mitch “The Wałęsa Project” Berg, BA (@mitchpberg) June 8, 2021

This is a really bad look, WaPo. Indefensible. — Sam (@thesheabridge) June 8, 2021

It’s like the media can’t help themselves. They have to lie — Dred (@Dred_44) June 8, 2021

They’ve got to make Ron DeSantis look like the bad guy in this scenario.

Your headline doesn’t match what the article says. #journalism — AmyS (@amyds1998) June 8, 2021

They must count on people not reading the whole article or thinking for themselves — Ron Coleman 🇺🇸 OlllllllO 🇺🇸 (@ShivasIrons3) June 8, 2021

They really, really hope you don’t read the article — The H2 (@TheH2) June 8, 2021

Because if you did read the article, you’d see what a crock it really is. For example, you’d see that Ron DeSantis didn’t applaud Rebekah Jones’ Twitter suspension. At least not according to WaPo:

This is a lie. DeSantis did not say a damn word about it. https://t.co/KPFC10FsRW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 8, 2021

WaPo’s article mentions Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, tweeting about it. It also mentions Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ commss director, issuing a statement about it.

Weirdly, there are no quotes from Ron DeSantis himself regarding Rebekah Jones’ suspension.

Sorry … whistleblower Rebekah Jones. Because she’s a whistleblower, you see.

WaPo, you can’t be a ‘whistleblower’ if all your accusations are made up. — Doggy Capital (@NasdaqDog) June 8, 2021

“whistleblower” should be in quotes. nice work, democracy dies in darkness crew. https://t.co/yHdb3IjnAj — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2021

Don’t believe for a second that there’s not a method to their madness:

WaPo gives an in-kind contribution to Rebekah Jones’ congressional campaign https://t.co/wrbI61MQcb — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 8, 2021

Maybe she’ll send them some flowers or something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

