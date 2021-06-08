https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/this-is-a-lie-wapo-white-knights-swoop-in-to-make-ron-desantis-the-villain-in-whistleblower-rebekah-jones-suspension-saga/

COVID19 grifter Rebekah Jones finally got herself suspended from Twitter yesterday (not for being a bald-faced liar, but for spamming).

Here’s how the Washington Post covered it:

Ah.

Par for the course with WaPo.

They’ve got to make Ron DeSantis look like the bad guy in this scenario.

Because if you did read the article, you’d see what a crock it really is. For example, you’d see that Ron DeSantis didn’t applaud Rebekah Jones’ Twitter suspension. At least not according to WaPo:

WaPo’s article mentions Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, tweeting about it. It also mentions Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ commss director, issuing a statement about it.

Weirdly, there are no quotes from Ron DeSantis himself regarding Rebekah Jones’ suspension.

Sorry … whistleblower Rebekah Jones. Because she’s a whistleblower, you see.

Don’t believe for a second that there’s not a method to their madness:

Maybe she’ll send them some flowers or something.

