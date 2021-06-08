https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/06/08/todays-hot-topics-on-relevant-radio-covid-19-power-grid-security-sex-trafficking-and-a-new-irs-scandal-n395337

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm admitted that the US power grid is susceptible to ransomware hacks and other cyberspace attacks. Peter Pry gives us the scope of our vulnerabilities and what we can do to combat it.

What can we learn from the return of Tim Tebow to NFL football? Can a nice guy finish first? Andrew Malcolm also discusses the journalistic ethics questions raised by ProPublica’s use of leaked tax returns.

Human trafficking remains a major threat to vulnerable people around the world. Justice Society’s Alisa Jordheim discusses just how dangerous it is, while Lance Wood talks about an innovative program that can help prevent it.

Last week we spent a little time with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on COVID-19 and the Anthony Fauci e-mails. We’ll ask Dr. Bhattacharya about the latest developments on the origin of the disease, plus take all of your calls about the topic — for the full hour!

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

