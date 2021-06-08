http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6RLowHIOSY8/

A BRITISH backpacker has been hailed “super-badass” after saving her identical twin sister from a crocodile’s jaws by punching it in the face three times.

Georgia Laurie, 28, fended off the predator’s repeated attacks in the dark while dragging unconscious Melissa out of the water in Mexico after the beast threw her sister “around like a rag doll”.

Zookeeper Melissa was dragged underwater while swimming at night in Manialtepec Lagoon, ten miles from surfing resort Puerto Escondido.

Georgia heard her sister’s cry for help, then found her floating face down on the surface.

As she dragged her twin to safety, the crocodile attacked again and savaged both women.

Georgia fought off the beast with a flurry of punches and swam back to the tour boat on Sunday night.

Their sister Hana told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat that Georgia’s “adrenaline kicked in” during the attack.

“Georgia found her unresponsive and started to drag her back to the safety of a boat,” the 33-year-old, from Hampshire, said.

“She dragged her back as the crocodile kept coming back for more – so she just started hitting it.

“She’d heard that with with some animals, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

According to Melissa, the croc “threw Melissa around like a rag doll”.

“Luckily, her super-badass twin sister was there to punch it repeatedly – as it came back about three times – to try and save her,” Hana added.

Melissa is now in an induced coma while Georgia, who suffered bite wounds, is also in hospital, their parents said.

Mum Sue Laurie, of Sandhurst, Berks, told MailOnline: “We have twin daughters who are travelling around Mexico who were attacked by a crocodile.

“Melissa is alive, but we don’t know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.

“She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don’t know if she has a punctured lung or not.

“She has been put into a medically induced coma.”

Hana revealed on Tuesday she first thought it was a joke when her mum told her that her siblings battled a crocodile.

“My mum called me really early in the morning, I’m known to be a bit of an early riser, had it not been so early I would have thought that she was joking,” the 33-year-old said.

“It’s not a very funny joke… I just couldn’t believe it, it’s so rare so I kind of sat in silence for a little bit.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, Hana recalled how she managed to speak to Georgia on a video call shortly after the incident which was “very emotional.”

“I told her how proud I am, how grateful I am, without her, I wouldn’t have my other sister, without them being so fierce we would have been in a totally different situation.”

Melissa and Georgia’s family are now worried about how much they may have to pay for their hospital stay if their insurance doesn’t cover the treatment they are receiving.

Hana added: “Georgia’s getting sporadic updates from the doctors as they come in to see her, about Melissa’s condition. It’s difficult.

“She is so brave and I think she’s still in shock. But I just had to tell her how proud I was of her.

“I’d have one less sister if I didn’t have such an excellent other sister.”

The pair had been on a boat trip to the Manialtepec Lagoon – which is famous for its bioluminescent waters caused by millions of tiny creatures that glow in the dark.

Dad Sean, 63, said that they were swimming after dark in the lagoon when Georgia heard Melissa cry out.

He said: “She called for her but she didn’t reply. She could hear other members of the tour group but not did not hear anything from her sister.

“After several minutes she found Melissa floating face down on the surface. But when she was bringing her back to the boat the crocodile attacked again.

“Georgia had to fight it off. She kept punching it in the head. She suffered lacerations, bite wounds too.”

Swimmers who visit the Manialtepec Lagoon are warned that crocodiles up to ten feet long live there.

But the twins’ father claims they were assured by their tour company that there were no crocodiles in the water.

He said: “The girls asked specifically if it was safe to go swimming and the guide had said it was.”

The twins had been travelling the world together since March and were due to return in November.

But following the ordeal, their parents are now considering flying out to Mexico to bring them home.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

