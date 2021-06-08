USA Today came under fire on social media this weekend for an advertisement that, at first glance, made it appear as if the paper was getting in the supermarket tabloid game by teasing human-animal hybrid babies. While it looked like a genuine front page from the newspaper, it was really an advertisement for the new Netflix series Sweet Tooth. The show, based on the DC Comics series by Jeff Lemire, was released on Netflix Friday.

The front page advertisement wrapped around the real front page, which included a report on the rising number of immigrants in a Texas border town. The ad featured an image from Sweet Tooth, showing a baby with goat horns. “Hybrid babies born across the US,” the headline reads. “World reacts to new generation of half-human, half-animal children with both awe and concern.” The only way to know that this was an ad and not the real headline for the June 4-6 edition was the word “ADVERTISEMENT” under the USA Today masthead, notes Insider.

Sweet Tooth is set in a world where babies are mysteriously born half-human, half-animal. The series is set a decade after the hybrid babies began emerging, and the cause remains unknown. Christian Convey plays Gus, a hybrid human who befriends Nonso Anozie’s Jepperd, and they search what’s left of America for answers. The first season runs eight episodes, and it has earned rave reviews from fans and critics.