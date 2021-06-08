https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-joe-manchin-may-join-gop-upset-democrat-senate-majority-and-agenda-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin might be driven to switch parties and join the GOP because of the constant attacks now from fellow party members for his steadfast opposition to their far-reaching voting-expansion legislation and to ending the Senate filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass most measures, says David Bossie, Trump adviser and president of the Citizens United group.

“One of the most important people in the country today is Joe Manchin,” he said on the new “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “And I think Joe Manchin has to be thinking about changing parties. They are driving him – it’s very much like Ronald Reagan. If you remember Reagan’s famous line, ‘I didn’t leave the party; the party left me.’ … I think, if you’re Senator Manchin right now, that’s kind of what you feel like. You feel like the party is now the AOC-Tlaib party, not the party of John F. Kennedy.”

Manchin, a moderate Democrat representing Red state West Virginia, told Vox in April that he’s “never considered” leaving the party and also said, “I still believe in the principles of the Democratic Party that I grew up with.”

He explained is guiding principles as everyone should have a helping hand with the basic necessities of life, but everyone also should contribute.

“You want to continue to send checks and give everything away continuously, that’s not who I am,” he told Vox. “Not the way I was raised.”

However, his role in the Senate has never been so critical and scrutinized – effectively being the final vote in the evenly-divided chamber in which Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaker for Democrats.

“I think Joe Manchin is being attacked with – he’s being called a racist by Democrats,” Bossie continued. “If he changes parties, the world changes, and Biden’s administration is over. It’s effectively over because you go from Senate Majority Leader Schumer to Senate Majority Leader McConnell, and nothing in the Biden administration gets done, nothing, between now and Election Day, and that is a great thing.”

Bossie also noted the toughness of Manchin, who went to West Virginia University on a football scholarship.

“I hope they continue their attacks,” he said. “Because he is not somebody to just shy away from that and cower. He is going to, I think, react in a way that they won’t like. So he’s a very commonsense person. He’s from West Virginia, very commonsense, blue-collar guy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

